“I met KSI’s girlfriend” – IShowSpeed shares his first time meeting KSI’s secret girlfriend

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is one of the most popular content creators of today. Although he initially used to stream on Twitch, he was permanently banned from the platform due to his controversial nature. Interestingly, on his latest YouTube livestream, Speed shared his experience of meeting Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji’s girlfriend for the first time.

IShowSpeed has managed to achieve a lot of major milestones at a very young age, and he even celebrated achieving 20 million subscribers on YouTube some time back. Speed was also given the Variety Streamer of the Year Award recently at the Streamy Awards 2023. However, most remember him for his embarrasing moments, especially the IShowMeat situation.

On the other hand, KSI is a well-known YouTuber, also popular for his music, boxing career, and businesses. KSI is allegedly in a relationship with an Italian girl but prefers to keep her identity a secret. According to KSI, his girlfriend does not appreciate being in the spotlight.

IShowSpeed describes his first time meeting KSI’s girlfriend

IShowSpeed suddenly decided to pick up the topic of him meeting KSI’s girlfriend in person after the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 during his recent YouTube livestream. But before stating the truth, he decided to prank his viewers. He initially stated that he met KSI’s girlfriend but later added that the girl was not a girl and then revealed “I met KSI’s boyfriend”. He also went on to describe KSI’s boyfriend by saying that he was a very tall and stout black dude.

But Speed cut the prank before it went too far and stated that he was just trolling with the viewers. Speed later spilled the beans stating that he did meet KSI’s girlfriend after the Sidemen Charity Match 2023. He also added that he went on to hug KSI but gave his girlfriend just a dab out of respect. According to Speed, he looked dead into KSI’s eye and suggested keeping her forever. KSI welcomed Speed’s words and supposedly answered “Don’t worry”.

IShowSpeed proceeded to describe KSI’s girlfriend by saying that she was extremely beautiful. He also admitted that no one had ever seen KSI’s girlfriend in the past and then proceeded to swear to god that she was beautiful and added that she was from Italy. Speed supposedly spoke to KSI’s girlfriend and told her “Look, if you ever break KSI’s heart, I might have to f*ck you up, seriously, not physically but internally and mentally”.

According to Speed, she answered, “Yes Speed, I won’t break his heart.” IShowSpeed’s viewers were not ready to believe what he was saying so Speed responded by acknowledging that it was completely true and he was not capping. Twitter users also could not believe that he said Italish instead of Italian on stream and were surprised that KSI even had a girlfriend.

Do IShowSpeed and KSI share a good relationship?

There have been a lot of situations where people have witnessed Speed and KSI quarrel and blame each other for a lot of stuff. But their rivalry has always been pretty friendly and positive. The online community has always found their interaction to be very entertaining. In fact, KSI even joked about the IShowMeat incident during the practice livestream before the Sidemen Charity Match.

Ksi and Speed’s rivalry was pretty apparent during the Sidemen Charity Match 2023. in fact, all fans saw was a very healthy competition to surpass each other during the match. However, Speed was not able to show his full potential in the charity match, and him missing his penalty shot became one of the most viral clips on the internet. Yet, IShowSpeed proceeded to blame KSI for distracting him during the penalty shot which led to him missing the shot.