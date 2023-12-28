“Have Some Respect!” – IShowSpeed and Stable Ronaldo Goes Off on Each Other During a Recent Fortnite Stream and This Is What Fans Had to Say About It

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. recently got into a Fortnite battle with Rani “Stable Ronaldo” Netz during his YouTube stream. Moreover, very much to the amusement of his fans, they got into an altercation, lost their temper, and started screaming and insulting each other. For a brief context, Stable Ronaldo is a popular Twitch streamer and a member of the Faze Clan known for his Fortnite gaming streams on his Twitch channel.

The Fortnite streamer has always collaborated with multiple other gamers and live streamers for Fornite Battles including IShowSpeed, one of the top-rated streamers in the industry. Speed is generally known for eccentric and aggressive behavior, although he is currently one of the top streamers in the industry. Interstingly, his recent Fortnite stream was a proper example of Speed’s eccentric characteristics as he and Stable Ronaldo lost their tempers at each other.

The streaming sensation initiated a quarrel between the two owing to a disagreement and proceeded to insult Rani on stream. He called the Fortnite pro a “short B*tch and N*gga” and told him to shut up. However, Ronaldo was quick to retort and stated, “You showed your m*at to my 13-year-old cousin, you sick-sick f*ck, I am the f*cking one who told them to get you, bro, have some respect, have some respect bro, I was the only one who said let’s invite Speed bro.” Surprisingly, very unlike his character, Darren chilled out immediately and stated, “You right, my fault.”

The clip was uploaded on Twitter and Speed was subjected to a ton of hate for his behavior. People mentioned how the streamer was embarrassing and wished he would grow up someday. A commenter also stated that IShowSpeed was famous for no reason at all and wanted him to remember that most of his viewers are children. Meanwhile, a few users pointed out how Stable Ronaldo pulling the IShowMeat incident silenced the streaming sensation for good.

Stable Ronaldo adopts a cheap tactic for clout after getting decimated by IShowSpeed

Rani Netz, popularly known by his alias Stable Ronaldo, went on to adopt a cheap tactic for clout. Apart from recently playing Fortnite with IShowSpeed, he recently crossed massive boundaries in an effort to become the center of attention. The Fortnite gamer took to his official X (Twitter) account and faked his own death. He wrote in the post, “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce that the owner of this account, Stable Ronaldo has died. This is his mother and I would like to request everyone to have our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Although the post gained the attention of the online community, they were not happy with this unacceptable tactic. A commenter claimed that he hated this sh*t. He/she was further confused about why someone would pull something like this and pointed out that including his mother was even more cringe. Stable Ronaldo further added a screenshot of how a 14-year-old fan asked for his hard-earned money now that the gamer was dead.