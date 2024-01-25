IShowSpeed’s Reaction After Scoring in EA FC 24 Against Puerto Rican Rapper Anuel AA Has Been Breaking the Internet

Adin David Ross’s recent Kick livestream was a mega collaboration between himself, IShowSpeed, popular Puerto Rican rapper and singer Anuel AA, and one of Adin’s friends Adrian “sweatergxd.” While the collab started off slow, having so many eccentric streamers in a room soon gave way to several interesting moments. However, none of them could top Speed’s completely crazy celebrations after scoring a goal on EA FC, the clip of which has since been breaking the internet.

Although Speed initially joined the trio through a video call, he made one of the most spectacular and energy-filled entrances, with a Mariachi band, halfway through the stream. Following his entrance, the four fooled around for a bit before Speed and Anuel agreed to challenge each other to a competitive EA FC match. As expected, Speed went on to choose Portugal, his favorite team while Anuel chose France.

Although the match was a friendly one, both Speed and Anuel could not let go of their competitive spirit. Surprisingly, Anuel turned out to be a pretty good player and at one point Darren was on the verge of losing the game. As a matter of fact, Adin was even ready to bet that the YouTube sensation would not be able to clinch the victory. However, Speed refused to give up and eventually ended up drawing the score before putting in another goal to complete the comeback.



Speed goes crazy after coming back in FIFA against Anuel AA pic.twitter.com/RzjbCseFfn — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) January 25, 2024

Since the comeback was pretty tough, it was natural for Speed to go crazy while celebrating his last goal. Although the YouTube streamer is known for his spirited character, his reaction after the goal can be considered as the most eccentric in his career. Speed was seen jumping about and screaming in Portuguese before switching his tone to mimic a gun. In fact the situation got so intense that Adin had to jump in to stop his friend and even Anuel ended up cracking a smile.



What did fans think of Speed’s celebration?

People loved the recent collaboration stream organized by Adin Ross. They also enjoyed IShowSpeed’s eccentric behavior, especially the way he celebrated after scoring a goal against Anuel. However, even though Speed’s celebrations got fans going, Adin had a completely different reaction. He could be seen standing in utter shock for a moment before turning towards Speed and stating, “You just got spit all over my room, bro.”

The clip was shared all over the internet and went viral almost instantly. The online community loved Speed’s frankness and could not have enough of his energetic celebration. They were also amazed to see how the streamer’s celebration almost instantly broke Anuel’s character, and claimed the stream to be the best collaboration of 2024 yet.

