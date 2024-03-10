IShowSpeed Claims He Will Be Meeting Renowned Soccer Player Kylian Mbappe in the Summer

During his recent YouTube livestream, Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. revealed that he would meet popular soccer player Kylian Mbappe in the summer, leaving his fans quite amazed. IShowSpeed or Speed as he is popularly known is a YouTuber famous for his eccentric behavior and over-the-top reactions. The American streamer is also quite passionate about soccer, and his love for the sport has taken him around the world where he was lucky enough to meet legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazario, and Kaka among others.

Although Speed had announced his retirement from soccer after his poor performance at the Qatar charity match, his love for the sport remained intact. Subsequently, it was during his recent livestream that the streamer mentioned his plan to meet another soccer superstar. A fan had donated money through Super Chat before asking, “Speed, when are you going to meet Kylian Mbappe?” Kylian Mbappe is a French soccer player known for his speed, dribbling, and finishing skills. He is regarded as one of the best in the world.

The question made Speed visibly happy, and he was only too eager to answer it. According to the streamer, he had already made plans to meet the legendary footballer in the summer of 2024. Speed even asked his fans not to worry as his plan was almost foolproof, saying,

“When I’m gonna meet Mbappe? I will Mbappe this summer. So, do not worry.”

However, the 19-year-old refused to reveal any further details, and fans are still unsure of how and where Speed will meet Kylian Mbappe.



Fans find it hard to believe IShowSpeed’s announcement

IShowSpeed knows how to capture attention, but he has rarely lied to his fans. Being a popular live streamer, he has the resources and connections to achieve the impossible. However, despite what the 19-year-old has achieved in the past, some fans refused to believe his plans regarding Kylian Mbappe



IShowSpeedHQ, an X (Twitter) page known to provide updates about the streamer, uploaded the clip of Speed’s announcement on social media. Fan reaction was divided with a few begging the streamer to meet Mbappe. They also showed their love for both by commenting “W Speed and Mbappe”. However, others had doubts that he was not telling the truth. A commenter was straightforward with his criticism as he claimed not to believe Speed and his words. At the same time, another X user found the 19-year-old’s claim to be misleading and funny.



However, Considering the number of celebrities and legendary soccer players IShowSpeed has met in the past, the streamer might be telling the truth and fans might get to see him with Kylian Mbappe soon.