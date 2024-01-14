“If Kids Tune In You Gotta Call Their Parents” Kai Cenat Claims His Content Is Not for Kids

Kai Carlo Cenat III was recently forced to address his thoughts about certain content allegations online. So during his latest livestream, Kai spoke his heart out claiming his content on Twitch was never meant for kids. For some context, Kai Cenat is one of the most celebrated live streamers who come live regularly on the Twitch streaming platform. Likewise, the streaming sensation focuses mainly on content that includes, reactions, collaborations, reviews, and more.

Advertisement

Recently the streamer was subjected to a lot of criticism as people felt his content was inappropriate for kids. People further called him a bad influence since most of his viewers were teenagers and children. Kai finally addressed the allegations in a recent stream and stated, “I don’t know who thinks and believes that I make content for kids, you are dumb as sh*t if you think I make content…the content I make is for me and other grown a** n*ggas, bro. If kids tune in, you have got to call their parents, that ain’t me.”

Following his statement, Kai proceeded to ask his viewers to do proper research before making allegations. He instructed people to search for his Twitch channel, click on his video, and take a look at the message shown at the start of his livestream videos. The streamer even explained the message live on stream, stating, “It warns you to be 18+ to continue watching further.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1746366703527723175?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Streamy Award winner claimed he could easily ask his Twitch representative to take down the warning message but he instead chose to leave it on just to make sure people watching are above the approved age. Interestingly, some people from the community were accepting of what Kai Cenat had stated. They agreed to the fact that teenagers between the age of 13-16 should be given limited internet access in the first place. Others claimed the primary control should have started at home since streamers cannot do much to prevent underaged children from watching their content. In continuation, a commenter stated that most children enter the wrong age while opening an account thereby giving them the ability to watch everything and anything.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/45throoster/status/1746420086703849936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, despite Kai’s clarification, the community was hell-bent on mocking the streamer. They claimed his character and his content would never be viewed by a grown adult, it was always going to be children. On the other side, Twitter users asked Kai Cenat to take a look at his age demographics and make content accordingly.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tweetsofWIZARD/status/1746384110862434440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Has streaming turned into entertainment primarily meant for adults

Most of the top live streamers may it be on Twitch or Kick including Kai Cenat, Rangesh “N3on” Mutama, and Jack Doherty, never target their streams towards children. They are known to be some of the most controversial live streamers around the world, and their streams are full of eccentric content, including gambling, fights, unnecessary feuds, and adult entertainment.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KickClipper_/status/1729297827459715132?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Although all these streamers are still teenagers or young adults, they do not make content for kids. Most of their streams do show prominent warning messages that mention that the video is to be viewed by adults/18+ only. However, since a major part of the online community is made up of teenagers, these streamers often end up being a bad influence. This situation has also led to the notion that stream content is generally entertainment for adults and not meant for kids.



However, it is important to know and understand that live streaming is very similar to all other entertainment fields. Some channels cater strictly to kids, while some are meant only for adults and come with proper age restriction warnings. It is thereby important for parents to have strict control over what can be viewed by their children or early teens.