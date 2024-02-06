Despite Potential $400,000 Loss, Dillon Danis Drops New Nina Agdal Picture Amidst Ongoing Legal Case

Dillon Danis and Nina Agdal, the trash-talking spectacle, had the internet in tatters. Never has a fighter gone as far as Danis did in the build-up to his fight against Logan Paul. The Jiu-Jitsu expert posted several revealing and sometimes lewd photos of Paul’s fiance. However, after a certain point, Agdal had enough, and she filed a ‘Revenge Porn’ lawsuit against Danis, asking for $150,000 in damages as well as a restraining order. Despite this, he posted her photo on X again.

The judge granted her a restraining order and even decreed that Dillon Danis could not post any sexual content without consent.

However, all this does not seem to affect Conor McGregor’s former teammate as he is once again back to his antics. He recently posted a photo of the Sports Illustrated model on X:

“Morning”

Take a look at the tweet:



Fans claimed Dillon Danis is trying to become relevant again by bringing up Nina Agdal’s past yet again. He has also claimed that he would have to pay over $400,000 even if he won the lawsuit against Agdal.

Danis has not fought since his loss to Paul, following which fans branded him a ‘keyboard warrior’ because he failed to throw any punches at ‘The Maverick’. So will we see Danis back in the Octagon?

Darren Till calls out Dillon Danis to a fight via Instagram Direct Messages

Former UFC welterweight title contender Darren Till has not found a lot of success in the octagon in recent times.

After losing thrice in a row, he asked to be released by the UFC to pursue other interests. He has not fought in the octagon since 2022, but it seems he has his next opponent in mind.

He called out Dillon Danis via Instagram Direct Messages when the American messaged him saying let’s fight:

“Dillon, are you serious though mate? If you’re serious we can fight, if you’re just messing around you’re not with it son, come on lad. If you wanna fight we can sort it.”

Dillon Danis responded to his message saying they should fight at UFC 300. However, at this point in time, neither fighter is signed with the UFC, and getting on a historic card such as UFC 300 seems out of reach for both of them.