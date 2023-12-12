IShowSpeed calls police on his co-streamer StrawberryTabby

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. recently called the police on his co-streamer Tabitha “StrawberryTabby” shortly after she jumped and attacked him. Speed and StrawberryTabby initially met each other via video call on stream a couple of days back which turned out to be weird and inappropriate. However, they decided to hang out with each other, and it was recently that Speed had invited her to his new house to hang out as well as collaborate for a stream.

IShowSpeed’s recent stream was a mashup of content including truth or dare, hot tub stream, pranks, and reaction with Tabitha on camera. Although they seemed to have a ton of fun, there was a sudden turn of events when Speed’s co-streamer suddenly jumped on him, pushing him down with his chair, and further holding him down. Fortunately, it turned out to be just a friendly attack with fake punching which she did in return for Speed calling her weird and disgusting.

Shortly after, the streaming sensation was quick to plan a prank on her where Darren called the police with her sitting beside him, complaining “I have this young female, she goes by the name StrawberryTabby, she has attacked me, she is making me feel weird and I don’t feel safe around her, she is giving me threats”. But the phone call was interrupted by Tabitha as she jumped on him again thereby trying to snatch away the phone, screaming at Speed, and forcing him to end the call.

Speed was shocked and kind of scared of StrawberryTabby’s reaction which made him ask for forgiveness. Moments later he called the police again and confessed that the incident was just a joke and the complaint had to be cancelled.

IShowSpeed introduced StrawberryTabby to his dad

Now that IShowSpeed is no longer in an active relationship after his breakup with Aliyah, the streamer collaborated with StrawberryTabby, a fellow female streamer, TikTok star, and an amateur model. Although the stream turned out to be playfully aggressive by the end, they had fun little segments in the beginning which included a Hot Tub segment, and Truth or Dare.

Speed and his special guest were in a bathtub filled with soapy water when he decided to introduce Strawberry to his father. Upon calling his father and showing him the surprise collaboration Darren stated “Take a look at this, take a look at that, you see that Dad it’s nice isn’t it?”. His father sounded very excited but not Tabitha as she screamed to take the camera off her and splattered water on Speed to move away. But it is important to note that it was not a disrespect as she was not sure if the person on call was his dad until later.

Darren also tried small tricks and unconventional stuff to get to kiss her. Unfortunately, none of them worked as she tried to distance herself under all circumstances leaving Speed in despair. The streamer with a broken heart stated “Ain’t no way, there is no way, there is no way, why does it keep happening, why do I keep getting rejected bro?”.