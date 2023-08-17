xQc wins over $550,000 in minutes over gambling stream leaving the online community unclear of what to believe

Felix “xQc” Lengyel, one of the most prominent live streamers now uses both Twitch and Kick as streaming platforms. His latest Kick live stream was sponsored by Stake. This allowed him to once again stream some gambling content. xQc as well as his fans were surprised when he won more than $550,000 within minutes.

Advertisement

xQc has been talking about streaming gambling content for quite some time. It is because of his legal battle with Sam “Adeptthebest” he is not able to do so. Some netizens also speculated weeks back that xQc would soon start gambling when he spoke about moving to Canada.

Now that xQc’s first Stake sponsored gambling live stream is out the community has a lot to say. Let’s dive in to see how they reacted.

Advertisement

xQc won 500k within minutes of the gambling stream leaving the online community unclear of what to believe

xQc, one of the prominent gaming streamers decided to play the Razor Returns slot game in his first Stake-sponsored Kick live stream. It was to his surprise that he won more than $550,000 just within minutes of streaming. The slot game showed that he had a starting balance of more than $400,000. So after winning the current money, his total balance rose to a staggering $964,000.

Redditors were having mixed thoughts about the situation. People’s initial thoughts were on how xQc was able to use his own funds for gambling. They thought he should have received a court order to gain control over his funds. Reddit user ZYRANOX was quick to add that most sponsored streamers don’t use their funds to gamble, the company provides the balance for them.

While many were suspicious there were a few who believed that it was completely real. They commented that they were sure that it was not sus nor scripted and that he was using his own money.

Advertisement

A few commenters pointed out that although a bet of $50 is shown on the screen xQc actually bought a $25,000 bonus version. Redditor Steve1789 adds to the point and stated that it was intentional to make it look like bigger wins.

One Redditor stated that this was the big project he was promising when he moved to Kick while another Redditor told him to remember the roadmap. pepi8677 on Reddit answered the statements saying that they were trying to paint a narrative and added that xQc also watches YouTube videos and movies on Kick.

xQc has been facing a lot of controversial situations in a row. Click here to know why his girlfriend broke up with him in just under two months.