More About Kai Cenat: The Streamer Will Play in the NBA Celebrity Game 2024

The Twitch star Kai Cenat is one of the most renowned names in the live-streaming scene. His popularity has even reached the basketball community, as he will be playing in the upcoming All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, February 16, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Advertisement

The All-Star Weekend is the grandest celebration of basketball in the United States where an exhibition match is hosted by the NBA featuring 24 stars from the league playing against each other. Aside from this match, there are other activities, including a match between celebrities.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1758528531825353026?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Many big-name renowned personalities from Grammy-winning singers to actors will feature in the match. Likewise, Kai Cenat, one of the most significant streamers on Twitch with over 9 million followers, has been named as a participant. So, if you’re interested to learn more about the streaming professional, including his personal life and net worth, we have you covered.

The personal life and dating history of Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat is a New York-based streamer born on December 16, 2001, to a Trinidadian mother and a Haitian father. He has three siblings, an older brother named Devonte, a younger brother named Kaleel, and a twin sister named Kaia.

The 22-year-old did his schooling at Frederick Douglass Academy and later joined the State University of New York at Morrisville to study Business Administration. However, he dropped out of university in 2020 to focus on livestreaming.

Being one of the biggest livestreamers, Kai Cenat’s love life has been a general interest for many of his fans. However, the 22-year-old streamer is single and isn’t seeing anyone. There is not much known about his past relationships. Although he has gone on dates for his livestream or YouTube videos.

Advertisement

How does Kai Cenat make his money?

The 22-year-old streamer’s main source of income is from livestreams. Cenat started as a content creator in 2018, making prank and challenge videos on YouTube. In 2021, he moved to Twitch and started streaming gaming and reaction content as his full-time job.

According to Complex, he earns around $400,000 from his livestreams alone. The figures aren’t surprising, as he is the most subscribed Twitch streamer at present and has won prestigious titles like “Streamer of the Year” and “Breakout Streamer” previously. Moreover, Cenat is a Twitch partner, so he doesn’t have the usual 50/50 split deal with Twitch.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CuX_EcCLinp/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Aside from livestreaming on Twitch, the American also earns from side ventures like brand deals and YouTube videos. Hence, compiling all his avenues together, we speculate he has an annual income of about 3 million dollars. This puts his current net worth at around $14 Million, although these numbers should go up after his recent partnership with Nike.