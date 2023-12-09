Who are the developers behind Ikumi Nakamura’s new game Kemuri, does it have a publisher yet?

The Game Awards 2023 turned out to be a treat for gamers across the world, as they get to see their favorite games being celebrated. At the same time, the eventful evening was also full of video game premiers, and the lively game director Ikumi Nakamura unveiled her upcoming project, Kemuri.

Soon after the announcement at the Game Awards 2023, the animation director of Nakamura’s upcoming video game, Croasan, shared an in-depth look at the making of Kemuri. Even the TGA executive producer and host Geoff Keighley shared the video on his X profile, hoping to hype fans up.

This upcoming game is being developed by the Tokyo-based independent studio Unseen, which was founded by none other than the mastermind behind Kemuri, Ikumi Nakamura. She started this studio in March 2021 with her desire to create new IPs based on mystery, horror, sci-fi, and the supernatural genre.

Unseen prefers to keep themselves shrouded in mysteries. However, the independent studio is actually made up of top-rung artists, designers, and programmers. Even Croasan has worked on other projects like No Rest for the Wicked, which was also showcased at The Game Awards. Moreover, Unseen’s founder herself has worked on some renowned titles like The Evil Within series, Okami, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Bayonetta.

Does Kemuri have a publisher as of yet?

Despite it getting announced at The Game Awards 2023 and being developed by a team of veterans, there is something very important the game is still lacking. As of writing this article, Nakamura’s upcoming project, Kemuri, has yet to find a publisher for itself.

But not having a publisher still might not be a concern for Unseen or their genius founder. After all, this upcoming video game is still in the early stage of development, and fans won’t be getting to play Kemuri anytime soon.

Even though the game is in the early stages, not having a publisher might sound quite worrying. Yet, fans have nothing to fear, as the people working on this title are some talented and well-known individuals in the gaming industry. So, it won’t be a tough job for them to find a publisher for their video game.

Nevertheless, it would be interesting see to who would be publishing Kemuri, and more importantly, when it will release. Till then, we will keep you updated with all the developments related to Ikumi Nakamura’s upcoming project.