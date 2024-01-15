IShowSpeed Might Be the Next in Ban Wave for Inappropriate Gesture on Stream

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. recently reacted to one of NewJeans music videos on his recent livestream. However, his inappropriate gesture in response could start a cancellation parade thereby bringing him next in the ban wave. For a brief context, IShowSpeed is one of the leading and award-winning live streamers on YouTube known for his variety of content which occasionally turns out to be controversial.

Advertisement

As usual, he decided to add a reaction segment to his most recent livestream. It was when Speed was watching random and requested videos and reacting to them that one of NewJeans’s music videos popped up. To understand the situation better, it is important to note that NewJeans is a girl group comprising five members while a couple of the members are still minors.

While reacting to the music video, the streaming sensation acknowledged the singers to be good-looking and further stated, “Damn, she is fine as f*ck!” Moments later, Speed was informed by one of his viewers via stream chat that the girl he was referring to was a minor and only 12 years old. He was shocked, confused, and not accepting of her age thereby stating, “She’s 12? Stop it, she’s 12?” However, there was a massive change in the atmosphere when he stood up just to show he was having a b*ner and further touched it over his shorts.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Liabishyy/status/1746625031512162349?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The fact that IShowSpeed was repeatedly informed about the singer being a minor made it much worse. His negligence and further statements of him not caring about her age might roll on to become a controversial nightmare in his career.

Is there a limit to where IShowSpeed should stop?

Live streaming is a form of entertainment enjoyed by all age groups but unfortunately, live streamers care the least about the age demographics of their viewers. It has become pretty usual for them to create controversial situations on their streams. This usually leads to them getting canceled by the online community and worse facing permabans from the platform, and IShowSpeed is not a stranger.

Therefore, it is important to note that creating unacceptable moments and thereby breaking TOS got Speed permabanned from Twitch. However, it did not stop him from creating controversies after joining YouTube. He has been seen making fake calls to the police to the extent of the officials warning him of an official arrest. not to ignore his portrayal of controversial behavior when among random females and female colleagues.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/goingawaytohell/status/1746698675965907011?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

One of the most disturbing controversies in his career turned out to be the IShowMeat incident when he accidentally flashed his privates on stream. The incident attracted months of targeted trolling and bullying ultimately leading to his emotional breakdown. Similarly, the current IShowSpeed-NewJeans controversy could turn out to be a nightmare in his life.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/goingawaytohell/status/1746698846007074829?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The community has already started a streak of cancellation requests on X (Twitter) stating Speed’s behavior to be unacceptable and disgusting. A Twitter user has also begged to report his account claiming the act to be “not okay” and that something must be done about it. IShowSpeed could face some serious consequences including platform bans if a series of cancellation and ban claims are made by netizens.