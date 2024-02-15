IShowSpeed Spotted Wearing a $150,000 CR7 Jacob & Co. Watch While Out on a Date in Brazil

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr has always found interesting ways to display his craze for Cristiano Ronaldo. This time Speed wore a special edition CR7 watch on a Valentine’s Day date in Brazil and ended up flexing it on live stream. To better understand the scenario, IShowSpeed is one of the greatest YouTube live streamers worldwide. However, his love for football and his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo does not go unnoticed.

Advertisement

The watch in question is an exclusive Jacob & Co. X CR7 collaboration watch named “Flight of CR7.” Fellow streamer and one of Speed’s closest friends, Adin Ross, gifted the stream the watch during his latest birthday. According to reports the watch is worth around $150,000 and was created as a reflection of the strong friendship between Jacon Arabo, Founder of Jacob & Company, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since then, the YouTube streamer has been spotted wearing the luxury watch several times. Despite being a gift, IShowSpeed wore the luxury watch on his Valentine’s Day date in Brazil and did not hold back from flexing it in front of his date. While Speed, Yung Filly, and their dates went to a fancy restaurant for dinner, the streamer randomly took off the CR7 watch from his wrist and started bragging about its price.

Advertisement

IShowSpeed flexes his ‘$3M’ Cristiano Ronaldo watch Adin Ross gifted him to his new gf.. pic.twitter.com/69biqH0qs2 — vaultz (@vaultzclips) February 14, 2024

When talking about the watch, Speed suddenly asked, “You know what this watch is right now? You know how much this one watch cost? This one watch, this is a CR7 watch right here.” While Yung Filly had a few guesses, Darren bragged, “3 million, 3 million that’s what I am gonna say.” Although Yung Filly nor their dates knew the details and the price, it was interesting to see how neither of them believed Speed. Yung outright claimed that Speed was lying, while his date stated the watch did not look fancy enough to be worth millions.

Speed’s Valentine’s Day stream ended in embarrassment

IShowSpeed collaborated with Yung Filly, a popular YouTuber, and went out on a double date on his Valentine’s Day IRL stream in Brazil. While the group spent time visiting various romantic sites, playing games, and pranking each other, Speed was being his eccentric self on camera. Moreover, they even ended the night with a dinner at a fancy restaurant.

Unfortunately, despite IShowSpeed bragging about his fancy lifestyle and flexing his CR7 watch, the date night ended in an embarrassing situation. Speed’s credit card failed to make the dinner payment while he had offered to pay for everyone’s meals. Yung immediately burst out in laughter and another person repeatedly called him poor.

| WATCH: Speed’s card just declined as he was about to pay for everyone’s meal pic.twitter.com/0gPetBrogb — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) February 14, 2024

Advertisement

Speed immediately asked them to stop embarrassing him, claiming his date would think he was poor. However, Speed’s girl was kind enough to let him know that she still liked him and did not care if he had money. Nevertheless, the streamer got out of the messy and embarrassing situation safely as Yung Filly paid the dinner bill in full.