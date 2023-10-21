Kai Cenat pranks Adin Ross by bringing a Zendaya lookalike

Adin David Ross is a popular live streamer who rose to prominence because of his gaming content on the Twitch platform. He took a huge leap to Kick after he was banned from Twitch but was able to garner more than 760k followers in a matter of few months. Adin Ross was recently pranked by Kai Cenat after he brought a Zendaya lookalike on stream.

Kai Cenat is currently one of the most celebrated live streamers in the industry. He has more than 7.4 million followers on Twitch and almost 5 million followers on YouTube. His exciting variety of content is viewed and loved by millions of people around the world and that helped him win the Streamer of the Year Award in the Streamy Awards 2023.

Zendaya is one of the most popular actresses well known for her roles in various blockbuster movies. She plays the role of MJ in the Spider-Man movies alongside Tom Holland, and she is currently one of the most trending personalities because Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was recently released on PS5.

Kai Cenat pranks Adin Ross with a Zendaya lookalike

Kai Cenat recently organized a Spider-Man special livestream on Twitch. He announced that he will be playing the newly released Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game on stream. But the streamer wanted the stream to be special and made up a small Spider-Man skit for the stream. The entire world was in shock when Kai Cenat brought Zendaya on stream but was later announced to be a lookalike.

It was after a small skit-play with a few other people and the Zendaya lookalike, that he decided to call Adin Ross and prank him. Kai mentioned to Adin Ross that he had a surprise for him and asked if he wanted to see who it was. Adin was shocked after seeing Zendaya and stated “Zendaya, yo what’s good, I just wanna say you know, you are killing it on Euphoria and sh*t”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FearedBuck/status/1715171647596970455?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Adin was completely caught up in the prank and asked the Zendaya lookalike “Where’s Tom at, where’s Tom at”. Moments later Kai broke the news to Adin that it was a prank and that she was not actually Zendaya. Adin Ross was completely confused about the situation and stated “If it is not Zendaya, who the f*ck are you with, I mean what is that bro, I got scammed”.

Kai asked Adin if she looked exactly like Zendaya and Adin answered that he did think she was real for a second but now he was not convinced. Adin Ross decided to troll, looked at her face from different angles, and stated that she did look very close from a side angle but from the front, she was not even close. The girl was a little offended but Kai convinced her saying that Adin was a weird a** and asked her not to take him seriously.

Adin Ross pranks his viewers with Kim Jong Un impersonator

Although Adin Ross was pranked by Kai Cenat with a Zendaya impersonator, he is not a stranger to bringing in impersonators on stream. He used the trick some time back to prank all his viewers and Andrew Tate. Adin promised all his fans to invite and interview Kim Jong Un on his live stream. While on the stream day, all his viewers were disappointed because Adin proceeded to bring in a Kim Jong Un impersonator to play the role on the stream.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdinUpdatess/status/1704647899613630576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

At the beginning of the stream, Adin Ross broke a record for the highest number of viewers waiting for his stream. But after he revealed the Kim Jong Un lookalike, Adin broke another record for the most number of viewers who left the stream in just a minute. This situation created a negative impression on Adin Ross because people were not ready to believe anything he said.