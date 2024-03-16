Kanye West Posted a DM of Him Asking Kai Cenat Not to Make Fun of His Yeezy Sweatpants

Kanye West recently sent Kai Carlo Cenat III a DM asking him not to make fun of Yeezy. Ye, a legendary rapper, singer, and songwriter with a total of 24 Grammy wins, started his apparel brand “Yeezy” in 2015. He sells a wide range of products starting from t-shirts and hoodies to shoes. It was recently that the rapper sent Kai Cenat one of his merchandise pieces.

Kai Cenat, one of the most popular live streamers in the present scene, went on to try a pair of sweatpants from Yeezy on his latest Twitch stream. Surprisingly, he ended up mocking the merchandise just because the pants were too big for his size. As expected, Kanye did not take the matter lightly and ended up sending the 22-year-old a warning on Instagram asking him not to make jokes about his clothes.

The Grammy-winner posted a screenshot of the DM on his Instagram stories which was further shared by DramaAlert on X. In it, he asked Kai not to play with him or make a joke about his merchandise. Expressing his concern about Kai’s criticism, he wrote, “Don’t make jokes about my clothes, When you ain’t saying nothing about what Adidas is doing, When Vultures song came out you ain’t play my verse, You controlled, Don’t play with me.”

The Twitch streamer reacted to Ye’s warning during the livestream. After sarcastically reading the DM out loud, he stated, “What the f**k did I do?”. Eventually, based on screenshots provided by DramaAlert, Kai did reply to Ye claiming he did not make jokes about his sweats and loved them initially. However, the singer was in no mood for forgiveness and asked if he felt insulted for no reason. As soon as the star streamer answered in the affirmative, Ye called him a pawn and insisted that Kai was told to bad mouth his merch.

How did Kai Cenat mock Kanye West Yeezys during his livestream?

Kai Cenat was sent a pair of Kanye West’s Yeezy sweatpants for review. Unfortunately, the sweats that were sent were way too big for Kai Cenat. Thus, as soon as he wore them he began raging about the size, saying, “What the f**k am I supposed to do with this sh*t?” Moreover, he called out Ye and explained how the pants would only fit his fellow streamer Roberto “Fanum” who is known to have a broader physique. Kai further insisted that his size was either extra small or small and nothing more than that.

Furthermore, and possibly the reason why Kanye was angered was that the 22-year-old proceeded to turn on some music and mockingly danced while holding the sides of the waistband. After several seconds, he requested the Yeezy team to make sure they sent him the right size. The online community was amazed that Kai was complaining about Ye and his brand. They suggested Kai not do so but also wanted the rapper to have a good sense of humor and understand that the streamer was just a funny guy.