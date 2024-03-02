Who Is YesJulz and Why Is She Talking About Kanye West’s Collaboration With Kai Cenat?

Someone named YesJulz recently appeared on the internet and asked if people wanted to see Kanye West X Kai Carlo Cenat III livestream, making fans curious to know more about her. Julieanna Marie Goddard popularly known by her professional alias YesJulz is a social media personality and an entrepreneur known for her company 1AM Creative. Her company primarily engages in talent management and creative marketing. She has also showcased her talent as a publicist, an A&R, and an event producer.

YesJulz made a name for herself in 2014 after organizing a remix party for LeBron James in Miami. From there on, she engaged herself in her talent management journey starting with 070 Shake, a rapper and a singer. Julz’s initial works with the rapper helped her expand her empire since 070 Shake was featured on Kanye West, Nas, and Pusha T’s albums. Moreover, in 2015, the 1AM LA Party hosted by YesJulz featured a few major rappers including Wiz Khalifa and Lil Uzi Vert.

The businesswoman is connected to Kanye West in a few different ways. Her first prominent work involving Kanye West was while managing 070 Shake and him getting featured on Ye’s album. Furthermore, she has worked with Kanye to organize a trip to Africa and was also seen accompanying him in Uganda. According to sources, she has since been helping Ye with marketing and promotions.

Recently a video of YesJulz went viral on the internet asking people if they wanted a Kanye West X Kai Cenat Twitch Livestream. She also persuaded fans to Tweet if they supported such a collab, stating, “You guys wanna see Ye on a stream with Kai Cenat, Tweet about it so I can show what people want.”

Fans appear quite excited about the possible collaboration

A collaboration with the legend Kanye West is a dream come true moment for several popular streamers. One of the first streamers to try and make this dream come true was Adin David Ross during his Twitch era. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, the streaming sensation was later forced to back out from the project. Several years later, Adin got another opportunity to collaborate with Kanye, but he eventually messed up and had to apologize to Bianca Censori.



On the other hand, Kai Cenat’s fans were surprised when Kanye shared one of Kai’s clips on his Instagram story on March 1, 2024. This led Kai’s fans to speculate on a possible collaboration. Interestingly, they did not have to wait long for a response as YesJulz released a video soon after asking fans if wanted their dream to come true.

However, some fans appeared divided between Kai Cenat and Adin Ross. Kai has collaborated with a few heavyweights from the music industry and fans wanted Ye to be on the list. On the contrary, keeping in mind the multiple attempts made by Adin Ross, his followers claimed that he was the one most suitable for a Ye collaboration.