“Why Is He Overreacting?” – Fans React as Druski Feels Threatened by a Parrot on Kai Cenat’s Stream

Kai Carlo Cenat III recently did a collaborative Twitch livestream with Druski. Drew Desbordes professionally known by his alias Druski is a comedian and an actor. He is also famous for appearing in several music videos, including those of Drake, Lil Yachty, and Chris Brown. Hence, with Kai known for his exciting collaborations, it wasn’t that difficult for him to get Druski on stream.



Advertisement

The Twitch streamer and Druski are both known for their humorous over-the-top behavior, so fans naturally loved their on-stream chemistry. Some people even asked Kai Cenat to come up with such collab ideas other than just people from the music industry. Being a long stream, Kai had several activities planned to entertain his guest. However, the most compelling of them all turned out to be the “What’s in the Box Challenge.”

Advertisement

Kai Cenat put random animals inside a box while Druski was blindfolded, and then asked the comedian to identify what was inside by touching it. For the first challenge, Kai put a frog inside the box, but Druski bolted back immediately after touching it. He then proceeded to make a mess of Kai’s room by running around, pushing the arcade machines, and jumping on the viral Nicki Minaj chair. Kai Cenat was confused and surprised at what had happened. Surprisingly, Druski reacted the same way a few minutes later when he heard a parrot squawk. However, this time he chose not to destroy Kai’s room while running for his life.

Fans believe Druski’s reaction was not genuine

Although the online community was fond of the collaboration, they were confused as to why a grown man would react so fiercely in front of a frog and a parrot. People spoke up against Druski for not caring about the frog which had escaped the box. They pointed out how he was almost going to step over it and would have even pushed the arcade machines on the amphibian if it were not saved in time by another person present in the room.



Advertisement

Since Druski is known to be a comedian and an actor, fans believed that his reaction was not genuine. They claimed no grown man would ever react in such an erratic manner while facing a parrot and a frog. Even if he was just overreacting for entertainment purposes, fans wanted him to care about the animal’s safety. One commenter even went all out and stated that Druski did not know his personal boundaries, was over-touchy, and a danger in public.