KSI Comes a Close Second on the Forbes Top Creators of 2023 List, Believes the Magazine Should Have Included More UK Creators

Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji was recently announced to be holding the second position on the Forbes Top Creators List 2023. Forbes collects data on estimated earnings, follower counts engagement rates, and entrepreneurial activities of various content creators and streamers every year and curates the top 50 creators of that year who had best reshaped the world of entertainment, marketing, and media. So, making it to the list naturally gives you a legendary status in the world of content creation.

However, that was not the situation with KSI. Despite being happy, the YouTuber focused less on his top position and shared his thoughts about how several other deserving creators from the UK should have made the list. He addressed his views on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “It’s a shame that they didn’t put any other creators from the UK in this, so many should have been on here smh.”

Apart from his personal thoughts about the Forbes Top Creators List 2023, the YouTube sensation was in a celebratory mood, considering how he was ranked just below Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson and above his prime rival Jake Paul. KSI acknowledged MrBeast’s position as the No.1 owing to his universal acceptance to be the GOAT, on the other hand, was happy that he was able to beat Jake Paul whom he has been feuding with for a long time.

To expand on the feud between KSI and Jake, JJ explained in one of his interviews how they have hated each other for years for several reasons. He further added that one of the main reasons would be Jake’s ego, which made him believe he was better at all times. JJ even talked about Jake as a person previously and said, “I just don’t think he is a good person, I just don’t like everything about him and I feel like he tries to sh*t on everything that I have done or that I have worked hard for.”

Olatunji’s fans were not happy about him being ranked second. They called him the king of the UK and stated how KSI was robbed again from being the number one on the list. A commenter also pointed out his selling more than 1 billion PRIME drinks and thereafter claimed he should the top of the list. People also stated that the Paul brothers did not deserve any spot on the list. However, a few haters commented that Jake Paul was way better than KSI while another added that KSI’s spot was undeserved since he had destroyed the sport of boxing.

KSI is surprisingly the only UK creator in the Top 10

The online community was not in favor of selecting only one UK creator in the Forbes Top Creators 2023 list, and they mentioned that the list was flawed. They acknowledged how KSI was the GOAT of the UK and was carrying the UK on his back but also mentioned how there were several others with potential. A person stated that English YouTubers and content creators were way better than those from America.

Apart from Olatunji, all other rank holders in the Top 10 were Americans. The second creator to be selected from outside America was Khabane “Khaby” Lame, an Italian content creator, who was placed 11th on the list. The remaining Top 10 spots were given to MrBeast, Jake Paul, Rhett & Link, Charli D’Amelio, Logan Paul, Elliot “F*ckJerry” Tabele, Emma Chamberlain, Matt Rife, and Brent Rivera. The most controversially discussed selections of them included the Paul brothers and Charlie D’Amelio with people confused about the selections.