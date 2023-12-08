Melina Goransson reportedly ran off with another man keeping the open relationship with her husband Destiny on a hook

Steven “Destiny” Kenneth Bonnell II, has successfully achieved a great feat in the streaming industry focusing primarily on political commentary. Other than his impressive streaming career, his relationship with his wife Melina Gornasson, also a streamer, YouTuber, and content creator has been a subject of debate for some time now.

Based on their explanation, Destiny and Melina got married a couple of years back but with permission for an open relationship i.e. apart from being married and seriously maintaining an honest commitment to each other, each party can freely have intimate relationships with other people. Surprisingly, the concept has not affected both parties until now as they have been featured in each other’s streams, have been to interviews together, and more.

But supposedly, Melina has had a change in relationship plans recently as a few Discord messages from Destiny show proof of. According to the leaked messages, Melina could have chosen to get involved and live with another guy from Sweden, and the situation could lead to Destiny ending his relationship with his wife.

The recent Discord leak has raised speculations about their relationship. The community pointed out how the streamer has been talking about some vital/personal revelation for quite some time now, and now they fear this could be the incident Destiny wanted to spread some light about on his streams.

Melina with other men while Destiny is in a bind

One of the messages reveals how Melina is currently obsessed with another man in Sweden. According to Destiny, it was during his last visit to Sweden to meet his wife that he came to know about the situation. Unfortunately, the “stranger friend” has forced Melina to divorce Destiny as soon as possible and further threatened to end his own life if she did not follow his instructions. The streamer also included that this was only one of the many manipulative techniques he has used with Melina.

Things look really bad for Destiny as he also reveals how Melina tends to be in the stranger’s support endlessly making excuses on his behalf. Any further reports about their relationship status are unavailable right now as the streamer has promised to explain the situation in detail once he is back home streaming.