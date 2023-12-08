Fans Amused as Melina Goransson Proves Andrew Tate Right Despite Calling Him “Pathetic” Previously

Melina Goransson is a Swedish content creator who is also known for being the wife of Steven “Destiny” Kenneth Bonnel II. Both the celebrities were married a few years ago, yet continued with an open relationship status. However, this decision has backfired on the streamer as Melina recently ran off with a different guy.

Advertisement

Incidentally, Melina’s beef with Andrew Tate is pretty infamous as the two have often spoken up against each other. Almost a year ago, she and Destiny faced backlash for their lifestyle and Melina Goransson even expressed her own opinion on Andrew. The internet influencer opposed male supremacy ideology and even called him out to be “pathetic and insecure.” All these things made the female influencer look independent and strong, while Andrew was left seething.

Yet, Andrew Tate was not one to accept such a comment quietly, and he eventually ended up speaking against Melina and Destiny’s relationship in May 2023. In his statement, Andrew called Destiny out, dissed him for his looks, and labeled him as “average,” by saying:



Advertisement

When you’re an average man, your woman is clearly happy to f*ck average men… so when some other average dude is in the room. You’re in trouble. This is all low-level loser sh*t that never happens at the highest echelons of masculine excellence because your female never meets anybody who could possibly compare.

While this statement came out to be toxic at first, fans believe that Melina Goransson’s recent actions have proven Andrew Tate right. In fact, Destiny recently revealed that his wife has run off with someone in Sweden, leaving him all alone.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheOmniLiberal/status/1658148903970127872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Valedelgato/status/1732873694727324156?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even though the situation is sad for Steven, netizens are laughing the incident off which is insensitive to some extent. Some people have pointed out that the streamer had given everything to Melina, and yet she took it for granted before leaving him. Moreover, other fans are concerned about the streamer and believe he should be kept on s**c*de watch.

Advertisement

Will Destiny and Melina Goransson Separate?

It has been heartbreaking and tough for Steven to accept the situation with his wife. While the streamer revealed that his wife had left him for a guy who lives in Sweden, Destiny also claimed that the guy was abusive. Moreover, the streamer mentioned that his wife’s partner wanted her to divorce him as an ultimatum and threatened to harm himself if she did not do so. However, instead of moving away, Melina became obsessed with the person and left Destiny.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1732873642529185796?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClippedTwitch/status/1730719810709839907?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Naturally, the current situation has made fans wonder if Destiny is going to divorce his wife. In a past stream, the streamer revealed that he was in “extreme turmoil” and was trying to move on with his life. He also insisted that he would not let his emotions cloud his judgment and “nuke” Melina. However, with Destiny claiming that he was “out,” it seems like a separation might be on the cards.

