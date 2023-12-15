“I don’t think I would get pleasure seeing that” – Destiny answers Adin Ross when asked what goes through his mind about Melina Goransson having intimate moments with others

During Tyler “Trainwreckstv” Faraz Niknam’s recent Scuffed Podcast interview Adin David Ross went ahead to bluntly ask Steven “Destiny” Kenneth Bonnell II what goes through his mind when his wife, Melina Goransson has s*x with several other people since they were in open relationship thereby placing Destiny in a suffocating spot.

For a little briefing about Destiny and Melina’s relationship, they got married to each other a couple of years ago with both parties accepting an open relationship i.e. they were allowed to have intimate relationships with other individuals of their choice but also had to maintain an honest commitment to the marriage.

Surprisingly, they were in a very good spot up until now, featuring each other in their streams, taking care of their well-being, and appearing in numerous interviews together. Both Destiny and Melina mutually accepted their open relationship status allowing them to be a believer in freedom in personal intimacy. Although they have never been open about their intimate lives outside their marriage, the freedom in their lives is pretty noticeable.

However, the good times came to an end about a week ago when a piece of crucial news broke on the internet claiming Destiny and Melina Goransson were ending their relationship because the latter had chosen to run away with another Swedish man who had allegedly threatened and manipulated her. The political streamer also mentioned how his wife completely supported the stranger and made excuses on his behalf.

Is the Destiny and Melina relationship over-scrutinized?

The leak of Destiny and Melina’s open relationship status on the internet a week ago pushed them under a massive spotlight. Numerous popular streamers and content creators in the industry including Felix “xQc” Lengyel have been seen reacting and asking questions about them ever since.

Trainwreckstv’s recent podcast featured Destiny along with many other popular names like Adin Ross, Nick “Nickmercs” Kolcheff, Turner “Tfue” Tenney, and a few more, and that opened up a bridge for everyone to shower Destiny with some personal questions. Adin Ross did not hold back and asked about his thoughts when Melina would have intimate moments with multiple other individuals. The streamer gave a short and precise answer stating, “I don’t think I would necessarily get pleasure watching my partner get f**ked, no”.

But Adin would not cut loose as he asked, “I am just curiously asking because I do the same sh*t with Sneako, what goes through your brain like to allow your partner to bounce around? I just wanna know that I am not coming at you bro, I am just directly asking you a question.” Destiny cleverly cleared up the air answering, “The direct answer would be, people who want to do open relationships probably do not care about if their partner is f**king around that much and they wanna f*ck around so it is kind of a mutual thing”.

But Mohamad “mOE” Assad crossed all boundaries as he asked, “You are not actually in the room when they are having s*x either right?”. Although Destiny passed through the question calling it a secret, people need to understand that it is still their private lives and they deserve a bit of privacy.