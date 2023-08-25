“Prosecutor is now considering indicting her for fraudulent books” – Destiny states Melina Goransson might face criminal charges for tax fraud

Steven “Destiny” Kenneth Bonnell II known by his online alias Destiny and Melina Goransson have been married to each other since December 2021. Melina has been known to live in the United States with her husband since then. But it was recently that she visited her country Sweden where she now has to face a legal battle regarding tax fraud.

Advertisement

Destiny is one of the top-rated political live streamers in the world. Melina is also well-known for her content on Twitch and YouTube. According to Destiny, Melina has been facing these tax issues for quite some time now. She needs to pay taxes in the US as well as in Sweden.

Let’s dive in to see what Destiny and Melina are going through right now. Let’s also peak at what the community has to say about the situation.

Advertisement

Destiny is worried about Melina Goransson facing a legal battle in Sweden

Destiny, in his latest YouTube livestream, did show extreme irritation towards the tax system of Sweden. According to Destiny, Melina had a green card in America but she still needs to pay taxes in both countries i.e. America and Sweden. He states that they have paid around $250,000 as tax payments in Sweden.

Currently, Melina is in Sweden to take care of her tax problems. Destiny says that Melina has been responding to all her emails, and they have been doing tax appointments. He further adds that they paid a lot of money. According to Destiny, Melina did have a meeting the day before, and for some weird reason, the prosecutor considered indicting her for fraudulent books. Destiny adds that they have also proceeded to take away Melina’s passport from her.

Destiny is currently annoyed that Melina will not be able to come back to the USA now. He states that at the moment Melina is looking at possible criminal charges. He compares it to the tax system of the USA and says that if a self-employed person f**ks up taxes in America, he could just a letter asking for forgiveness, and in his experience the tax system always waives penalties and lets you go.

Destiny later adds that it is not the legal charges he is the most worried about. He says that if Melina does not return within a year she will lose her green card in America. And he clearly does not want that to happen. Here is what the online community thinks about the situation.

Advertisement

Destiny and his wife Melina have faced multiple weird situations before. Click here to know why Andrew Tate attacked Destiny and Melina on Twitter and how Destiny reacted to the attack.