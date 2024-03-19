MrBeast Faces Massive Criticism With a Specific Reddit Post Blaming Him for “Overdoing His Videos”

Although Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is a philanthropist and tries his utmost to help people, he is subjected to immense criticism time and again. MrBeast is currently the ultimate YouTuber in the industry and most newcomers view him as his idol. His videos mostly range between challenges with huge cash prizes or philanthropic ideas so that he can help people in need. However, despite his efforts to help everyone around him, he is often subjected to massive criticism, although luckily none of them weigh him down.

MrBeast’s recent YouTube video titled “Stop This Train, Win a Lamborghini” was a single-person challenge. He was promised the stranger a Lamborghini but only if he could save it from a string of demolition efforts. The demolition strategies included raining down 10,000 bullets, dropping from a height of 100 feet, a flaming cars challenge, and ultimately getting hit by a train. Although shocking but true, the stranger was able to stop the car from getting destroyed by all four methods.

Although the challenge was exciting enough, Jimmy’s video has not managed to impress a section of his fans. They have since claimed that the creator was just reusing ideas. Similarly, a user named “I_have_23_characters” called out the YouTube sensation on the “MrBeast” Reddit page a couple of days back with a post claiming he was

“Overdoing his videos”

They also insisted that this habit made Jimmy’s videos flop recently. According to the provided explanation, repeating the same contestant from prior videos was a massive turndown for a section of fans. Furthermore, the post claimed MrBeast had previously used the same concepts and was just mixing them up for new videos. The page also pointed out how his videos end up wasting a lot of useful items, that could improve lives elsewhere.



MrBeast is no stranger to criticism

Although MrBeast never disappoints his viewers with his YouTube videos, there are always some fans who have often tried to bring the content creator down. The 25-year-old is no stranger to criticism since people always found a way to do so even if he was just helping out of the good of his heart.



In a video titled “I Rescued 100 Abandoned Dogs”, the YouTuber attempted to find loving homes for 100 puppies that were abandoned in shelters and around the city. Even though the video was about helping the puppies, he was criticized for animal cruelty. People surprisingly claimed MrBeast had kidnapped and locked up the puppies in horrible cages.

Similarly, in a video titled “1000 Blind People See For The First Time”, Jimmy Donaldson helped organize eye surgeries and necessary treatments for over 1000 blind strangers just so they could see again. Even though he was successful in doing so, fans accused the YouTube sensation of using blind people for clout.

However, the recent criticisms have no base as MrBeast has rarely repeated a video idea and he leaves no stone unturned in making his content exciting for his viewers. Moreover, his recent video cannot be called a flop because it has garnered more than 62 million views and over 3 million likes in a matter of just 2 days.