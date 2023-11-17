Adin Ross cries for justice, claims he will sue Sam Frank for allegedly assaulting one of his fans

Adin David Ross is considered to be a “GOAT” in the streaming industry. His initial streaming career comprised gaming content, which he eventually improved to reactions, confrontations, controversial interviews, and some IRL streams. Although Adin Ross is considered to be good at heart, he tends to get involved in controversies, especially by inviting and having a chat with controversial personalities.

Advertisement

One of Adin’s recent and bigger controversies includes accusing fellow streamer Samantha “Sam” Frank of cheating on her boyfriend Rangesh “N3on” Mutama. The streaming sensation proceeded to accuse her of cheating on N3on while they were actively dating each other. This resulted in Sam being subjected to intense online bullying.

It was during one of N3on’s recent streams that one of Adin Ross’s hardcore fans approached N3on and Sam Frank on the streets of Los Angeles, before trolling and verbally insulting Sam. However, Sam Frank refused to stand for such nonsense. She confronted the fan face-to-face and asked if he was trying to troll her. It was upon further insults about herself and N3on that she proceeded to slap the fan in public which forced him to leave the spot.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1725365841787519455?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Adin Ross plans to sue Samantha Frank for assaulting his fan

Adin Ross refused to take the incident lightly and decided to teach Samantha Frank a much-needed lesson. The streamer after seeing and understanding the situation went on to tell the fan via Twitter that he was personally ready to cover the fan’s legal fees, and also clearly explained how getting slapped in public was an assault by Sam Frank. It was further revealed that Adin Ross had planned to sue Samantha Frank after the altercation with one of his greatest fans.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdinReports/status/1725366154208637284?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The online community turned against N3on and Sam, and a commenter also wanted to thank the fan in person for making this happen. But there were a few who believed that the situation was completely created and they mentioned that N3on might have paid the guy for some exciting content.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ash_3n/status/1725365941125406988?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Pulsiveee/status/1725367417235231026?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On the other hand, people were very happy about how much Adin Ross cared about his fans. They called him a “W”, and mentioned Sam had no right to slap the person in public. People also claimed that the law would not be the way Adin thinks because it was a very small incident.