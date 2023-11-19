Pokimane paves the way for a possible downfall following a mean verbal clash regarding Myna Snacks’ criticism

Imane “Pokimane” Anys is one of the leading live streamers and content creators in the booming industry. Her particularly exciting content and bright personality have helped her become the most-followed female streamer in the world with around 9.4 million followers on Twitch and more than 6.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

Among various achievements in her life, she recently launched a new snacks company named “Myna Snacks” through which she sells cookies. But after the launch on November 13, 2023, the product received loads of mostly negative criticisms claiming she had rebranded an existing company and was trying to sell the cookies at three times the price.

Although Pokimane had previously explained the details about the company and the product, it received continued hate. People stated the original company “Toastzy Cookies” sold a bag for just $10 while she was selling a bag for $30.

It was pretty recently that Pokimane addressed the situation on her Twitch stream. She harshly called people criticizing her, idiots, and further added they were weak at maths. Pokimane proceeded to provide the calculations explaining how she was providing four bags of cookies for $28 dollars which made it just $7 for a bag of cookies. But her continued statement “But if you are a broke boy, just say so” towards the online community might have paved the way for her possible downfall.

Pokimane might have started a spiral that can easily go out of control

There have been several famous streamers, content creators, and internet personalities who have launched their own successful product lines but still have received both positive and negative reactions from the public. It was a similar situation for Pokimane, as Myna Snacks gained a lot of fame. But it becomes important to understand that with huge fame, sales, and publicity there always will be some bad reviews.

It is always important to accept negative criticisms and have patience. But Pokimane instead of accepting it completely flipped out during her recent stream and made comments she should not have made. The poorly chosen comments put her under fire while the community bundled up to protest against her.

Will this be the downward spiral getting her line shut down? Or will the situation ease up as days go by? The community had clear thoughts and stated how they did not expect such statements from Pokimane and doubted if she understood the financial situations of people around the world. Many people also stated that they would not buy the product even if they had loads of money.