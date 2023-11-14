Pokimane Called Out for Rebranding Cookie Company Days After Choosing to Boycott Starbucks and McDonalds

Imane “Pokimane” Anys is one of the industry’s most celebrated live streamers and YouTubers. She has made a name for herself by streaming exciting gaming, chatting, IRL, reaction, and collaborative content on the Twitch live streaming platform. Furthermore, her bright personality with spectacular content has made her one of the most followed women streamers with 9.4 million followers on Twitch and more than 6.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

Pokimane recently announced her new snack company “Myna Snacks,” which is currently advertised to sell dark chocolate cookies with white chocolate chips. But the streaming queen has already been accused of rebranding an existing cookie company and selling their products as her own.

Rebranding a company generally means creating a complete or partial new look and feel of the company by changing important aspects like the name, logo, slogans, company vision, target audience, and many more. The process of rebranding has been present in the business world for ages and has been done by major brands including Instagram, Dunkin Donuts, Google, Amazon, Yahoo, and so on.

However, Pokimane received instant negative criticisms for her company, as people called her out for rebranding a cookie company and selling pre-existing products at three times the original price. Her company “Myna Snacks” has been accused of being a rebrand of “Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookies,” and she is selling the product for almost $30 which was originally priced at around $10 – $11.

Netizens had mixed feelings about Pokimane’s company. Although the online community had people stating that she had copy-pasted the same thing, people also supported her by claiming that she had not done anything wrong if that was a rebrand. A few commenters dragged in MrBeast and pointed out how she was not the only person involved in the rebranding.

Pokimane boycotts Starbucks and McDonalds

Several days before the current controversy, Pokimane had announced that she was boycotting brands like Starbucks and McDonalds. She clearly mentioned on her official Instagram page how hundreds of children were suffering from the Palestine war. Moments later, the streaming queen made the high-stake move to boycott the brands since they refused to take a stance and support a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

However, people were not in support of Pokimane’s statements and stated that there was no connection between the war and fast food chains. Many people also believed that it was a publicity stunt to gain more views in the future.