“Thank you for believing in me at the start of my career!!” – Fans cannot stop speculating the reason behind Kyedae leaving 100 Thieves

Kyedae Alicia Shymko has left 100 Thieves after enjoying a three-year relationship with the organization, but the reason behind it is unknown as of yet. Kydae’s tenure as a streamer with 100 Thieves not only catapulted her into fame but also helped her grow as a content creator and entertainer. Moreover, as a partnered streamer, she participated in many videos for the organization’s YouTube channel and also had a fixed regular streaming schedule.

Thank you for believing in me at the start of my career!! much love to everyone at 100T — Kyedae (@kyedae) January 23, 2024

100 Thieves announced her departure on X and fans saw Kyedae’s pleasant reply. She thanked the organization for giving her a boost during the start of her career and she passed on her love to everyone in 100 Thieves. However, the sudden departure made fans question what went wrong with their relationship in the first place, and with Kydae’s health issues being a prominent topic of discussion, netizens began to speculate the reason behind her departure.

Has Kyedae given a reason for parting ways with 100T?

Despite Kyedae leaving out of the blue, neither 100 Thieves nor the streamer has provided an official reason as of this moment. However, that did not stop fans from stringing together theories on social media. Interestingly, most fans suspect that she is leaving 100 Thieves for another organization while others say she is taking a break from streaming due to her health.

Sen kyedae right — zekei (@zekeiVAL) January 23, 2024

An X (formerly Twitter) user came to the conclusion that Kydae could be leaving 100 Thieves for Sentinels. This would be a likely scenario since Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo, her fiancé, is also in the same organization. Moreover, her carefree and homely streaming environment complements the organization’s appeal. However, we cannot say anything for certain as she has been battling cancer and might be taking a break from streaming altogether.

Oh no OTK Kyedae — Thresh OTP (@Captivehonor) January 23, 2024

Another organization, fans believed Kydae could join, is OTK. OTK, or One True King was started by Asmongold, Mizkif, Esfand, Rich Campbell, and Tips Out. Although the five started the group as a mark of their friendship, it soon gained a lot of prominence as a popular streaming organization. Quite recently OTK also announced a shareholder’s meeting, which to fan speculation of Kyedae joining the organization.

Nevertheless, readers should take these speculations with a grain of salt as nothing has been made official. Kydae could be taking a break from streaming altogether because of her battles with cancer, her dip in productivity in general, and other health issues. We know that she has been missing her regular schedules quite often and that might be another reason why she parted ways with the organization. However, unless the streamer or 100 Thieves speak up, we will not have a concrete reason for her departure.