“New roster, same 100T”: Kyedae reacts to Sentinels tweet after 100T’s loss against Cloud9 Blue

100 Thieves got blown out 0-2 by Cloud9 Blue in yesterday’s NA VCT Challenger Stage one match. Led to Sentinels trolling them and Kyedae hilariously responding to the tweet.

100 Thieves were set to prove everyone wrong with a fresh roster and a new IGL. The organization made big changes by bringing on a new coach and brought on two new players.

Which involved bringing up former analyst Jovanni “Jovi” Vera to the head coach position. Jovi spoke about his transition, how he picked up “ec1s” and “BabyJ” and how his background has helped. But the opening game of 100 Thieves on the big platform could not have been more embarrassing. C9 Blue looked one step ahead of them at all times and to add insult to injury, Sentinels tweeted, “New roster, same 100T”.

New roster, same 100T — Sentinels (@Sentinels) February 11, 2022

Kyedae, girlfriend of SEN TenZ and 100T Member reacts to Sentinels tweet

100 Thieves announced on April 13 have signed the Japanese-Canadian streamer and VALORANT content creator Kyedae “Kyedae” Shymko. This led to some obvious clashes for Kyedae as to who to support. Being the girlfriend of VALORANT sensation, TenZ and a signed member of 100 Thieves. She had found perfect balance but hilariously, that balance seems disrupted now.

After 100 Thieves lost, Sentinels set off a missile and made 1oo Thieves their target. Kyedae saw the tweet on her Twitch stream and goes on to unfollow the Sentinels Twitter account. She then exclaims, “That’s f***ed! That hurt my feelings and I’m not even a player.” The reaction is very light but shocking, she then goes on to follow the Twitter account again.

The Sentinels tweet got more attention and got many fans rushing to the comments with even Zombs chiming in.

tenz is running the twitter if you need someone to be mad at — zombs (@zombs) February 11, 2022

