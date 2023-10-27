“This guy needs to get air tagged” – Mizkif claims xQc was nowhere to be found before the TwitchCon Schooled event before he arrived just 2 minutes before the event

Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo is currently one of the leading live streamers on the Twitch live streaming platform with more than 2 million followers. Other than being a streamer, he is also into making YouTube content and is the co-founder and co-owner of the One True King gaming organization. Mizkif recently stated in his stream that Felix “xQc” Lengyel was nowhere to be found during Schooled! Show, and made quite an entry just 2 minutes before the event.

TwitchCon is an international convention event held specifically for Twitch streamers from around the world. People get to meet them, click pictures with them, and enjoy some fun shows run by the streamers. TwitchCon 2023 took place in Las Vegas, and prominent streamers including xQc, one of the most popular streamers with almost 12 million followers were invited to attend the event.

Let’s dive in to know what Mizkif had to say and how he felt about xQc nowhere being found before his show, Schooled!

Mizkif explains his situation when xQc was nowhere to be found

Mizkif got the opportunity to host his popular and controversial quiz show named “Schooled!” alongside Emily “Emiru” during TwitchCon 2023. Prominent streamers like Imane “Pokimane”, xQc, and a few others were invited to play the live game. While all the participants were on stage, xQc was nowhere to be found and made quite an entrance just 2 minutes before the show.

Mizkif was recently asked during one of the livestreams about why xQc was late to the game show. Mizkif immediately declared that it was the most stressful situation in his life. The OTK co-founder stated that he had spent the entire before messaging xQc that he had to come to the event but there was no reply from him. According to Mizkif, he proceeded to contact xQc’s manager and lawyers to find where xQc was and they did not have a clue about xQc’s location.

Mizkif stated that he told xQc’s manager that Felix needs to be air-tagged to know where he is. According to Mizkif, a chip needs to be put inside xQc to know exactly where he is, and Matthew lets know his viewers that xQc’s manager was actually accepting of the idea. When Mizkif told xQc’s manager to xQc to the event, the manager replied “We will try to find him but I don’t know if we can, Holy sh*t”.

Matthew further explained that he was pretty sure when on-stage of the show that xQc was not going to come for the event. It was while almost introducing the alternate participant that xQc had made it to the show. The OTK co-founder stated, “If he was even two more minutes late, shows done, xQc was not going to be on the show”.

Fans are fed up with xQc stressing people out

This is not the first time xQc has been late to an event or has not shown up to an event. He has done similar stunts during previous TwitchCon events and the Streamy Awards. Now his fans are fed up with his stressful stunts and his excuses for doing so.

People had almost believed that xQc was not going to show up for the OTK Schooled show in TwitchCon 2023. The online community stated that xQc had to stop stressing out people and get his priorities straight. Some people also mentioned that it was cringe and weird to keep seeing xQc being late or not attending events while another commenter added that he was doing side quests.