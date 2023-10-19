“I Won’t Be Able To Make It” – Valkyrae Informs Fans She Won’t Be Attending the Upcoming TwitchCon Las Vegas 2023

Who wouldn’t want to meet their beloved streamers at TwitchCon? Especially, when several big names from the streaming community would be present there. However, fans of Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter won’t get this opportunity, as the “YouTube Queen” announced that she would not be attending TwitchCon 2023 in Las Vegas.

Valkyrae is one of the biggest female streamers in the world right now. She has over 3.96 million fans following her gaming live streams and other videos on YouTube. The 31-year-old is well-known for her entertaining content and fun personality.

The American streamer has also won prestigious awards for her livestreams, although she never received the trophy for one of them. Aside from YouTube, Valkyrae is also popular among the Twitch community, having started her career on the purple platform before moving to the red side.

Valkyrae won’t be attending the TwitchCon 2023 Las Vegas

TwitchCon is a major event for live streamers and content creators to interact with their fans. Twitch has already hosted one fan convention earlier this year in Paris, and many big-name streamers like Pokimane and Valkyrae attended the event.

After the TwitchCon in Europe, the purple platform would host their customary US fan convention from October 20-23, 2023. However, unlike most years, the event won’t be happening in San Diego this year as Twitch has relocated the event to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

https://twitter.com/Valkyrae/status/1714717567179518075?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Recently, Valkyrae took to her Twitter to give an important update related to her TwitchCon Las Vegas plans. The 31-year-old informed her fans about her absence from the event, as she would be attending another event on Saturday, October 21.

Initially, fans were worried about the streamer when she only mentioned missing the event. She later explained her reasons, which settled the fans. But they were still disheartened to know about her absence.

https://twitter.com/nephiliaty/status/1714717651094958397?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/cryptopunkboy/status/1714724702201987556?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/MiniMikae1a/status/1714726015694701042?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/TaelerJay/status/1714885573054275794?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/mydearnari_/status/1714727713435713842?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Rae would be a major miss at the upcoming TwitchCon

TwitchCon 2023 Las Vegas would feel the absence of Valkyrae. After all, many fans were eagerly looking forward to meeting the 31-year-old at the upcoming fan convention in Las Vegas. But they will all miss the opportunity this year.

Rae also attended the TwitchCon San Diego last year, where she pulled the largest crowd. What made this incident more interesting is that she no longer streams on the purple platform. Undoubtedly, it would have been exciting to see her pull another big crowd this year at the upcoming fan convention.