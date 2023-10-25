“He will pull out 100k like you will pull a dollar bill” – Mizkif is mind-boggled and explains how xQc is one of the richest streamers

Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo is currently one of the top-rated live streamers and YouTubers in the world. He is popularly known for his gaming and reaction content on Twitch where he has more than 2 million followers. Mizkif recently spoke about xQc’s wealth and he was mind-boggled that Felix “xQc” Lengyel might be one of the richest in the lot.

Other than live streaming, Mizkif is known for being the co-founder and co-owner of a gaming organization named One True King. His live streams turn out to be extremely exciting and funny like when he organized a huge garage sale where people could buy stuff belonging to OTK members and got scammed over a Pokemon plushie.

Mizkif also recently hosted the Schooled segment in TwitchCon 2023 which turned out to be hilarious. Let’s dive in to know what Mizkif had to say about xQc and his unbelievable riches.

Mizkif talks about xQc and his cosmic wealth

Mizkif and Emily “Emiru” hosted a show in TwitchCon named “Schooled”, and prominent live streamers like xQc, Imane “Pokimane”, Dennis “PayMoneyWubby”, and Connor “CDawgVA” were invited as participants. Felix made quite a last-minute entry where everyone was forced to believe they would not join as usual.

Mizkif went live on Twitch recently, and his fans and viewers were eager to know his experience as the show host. It was while explaining about xQc, that the OTK founder explained about the immense amount of wealth Felix has. Mizkif stated, “You are probably wondering about xQc, and what happened to xQc?”. He later said it was the most stressful and terrible time of my entire life. According to Mizkif, it is important to know how much money xQc has currently to understand Felix as a person.

Matthew explained to his viewers that he had seen streamers of all financial levels. He claimed that he has gambled with streamers who brought in $100k and has also seen streamers who celebrated their wedding with just $25 in his pocket. Moments later he stated, “Seeing xQc, and how the man gambles is the most mind..explosion..it does not even seem real”.

Mizkif compared xQc to playing GTA where people just mess around and later added he will just pull out $100k like it was a $1 bill. He gave a little backstory stating that he had told a lady at the gambling center that xQc was Trump’s son and she had immediately accepted the statement after seeing him pull out $100k. He also added, “It is also insane to watch the lack of f*ck this guy gives when he has $100k, it’s like, yeah it’s whatever”.

xQc buys a black diamond-encrusted Ender dragon pendant

Felix has always been a complete show-off when it comes to his pricy belongings. He has previously bought a six-figure watch and a Lamborghini. It was some time back that he decided to buy a black diamond-encrusted ender dragon pendant. xQc decided to show the pendant on stream and explained the very details of the object.

The entire pendant was made of black diamond with white diamond horns and amethyst gemstones as its eyes. Although the pendant looked beautiful, it did not receive positive reactions from his fans. Netizens stated that it looked ugly and xQc had wasted his money buying the pendant. People also claimed that xQc had poor taste in buying expensive products.