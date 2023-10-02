“Wait that’s over $2,600” – Mizkif gets scammed after a person bought a Pokemon plushie for just $200 at his garage sale

Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo is a popular live streamer well-known for his gaming and reaction streams. Apart from live streaming, he is also the co-founder and co-owner of the One True King gaming organization. Recently, Mizkif organized a garage sale where he got scammed when a person bought a Pokemon plushie for way lower than the asking price.

Advertisement

Mizkif live streams a variety of content on both the Twitch live streaming platform and Rumble. He went ahead and adopted seven puppies a couple of weeks back, which immediately went viral on the internet. People are also very excited about his upcoming game Unrooted which was announced back in July 2021.

However, Mizkif has seen his fair share of controversies. People were in shock when he accidentally leaked the weekly statistics of his Twitch streams which also flashed his weekly Twitch revenue a couple of weeks back. Let’s dive in to see how a person scammed Mizkif in his own garage sale.

Advertisement

Mizkif organizes a massive garage sale and gets scammed

Mizkif announced a massive garage sale on September 28, 2023, to take place in Downtown Austin where people were free to buy a wide variety of stuff from every member of OTK. He confirmed that there would a a ton of products at various price ranges.

On October 1, 2023, the day of the garage sale, a large number of people from in and around Austin did show up and buy a ton of items of their choice. One particular customer came in and took a special liking to a SlowPoke plushie which he ended up buying for just $200. It was after the customer moved out of the store, one of the OTK members asked Mizkif “The Slowpoke went for $200, that’s it, and you were mad about me about the Pokemon cards earlier?”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClippedTwitch/status/1708598001986420904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Various OTK members proceeded to ask who was the person responsible for selling the Pokemon plushie for such a low cost. Mizkif immediately called out Jacob who immediately answered that he had asked Mizkif multiple times as to what price the plushie was to be sold at. Mizkif informs everyone that the Slowpoke plushie was put on eBay for $2,600.

Esfand was surprised and asked, “Wait that is over $2,600?”. Mizkif explains that the Pokemon plushie was very rare so they are priced pretty high. But by the time they had realized the customer had left the area.

Advertisement

The clip was uploaded on Reddit and went viral instantly. Redditors did their research and found out that the Slowpoke plushie was not that pricy and Mizkif was just propping up numbers. They also added that the plushie could be bought for around $800 on eBay while a person commented that this happened because he decided to move the dates.

Comment

by from discussion

inLivestreamFail

Comment

by from discussion

inLivestreamFail

Comment

by from discussion

inLivestreamFail

Mizkif is hated for moving the dates

QTCinderella, a popular Twitch personality had The Gala for Good event planned for October 1, 2023. It was an auction and the proceeds were meant to be donated to various Rainforest conservation foundations. But Mizkif decided to move the dates of his garage sale to the same day which was not the actual plan.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/qtcinderella/status/1702780129188200506?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

QTCinderella also stated that she had sent multiple messages to Mizkif about the situation but he had left her messages on read. The online community was furious about the situation and Mizkif attracted a lot of hate for moving his dates to clash with QT’s auction which was for a much higher purpose. Netizens also pointed out that Mizkif was doing a garage sale which could be done any day while QT had organized a charity auction event.