Twitch partner Asianbunnyx has been banned from Twitch

Jessica “Asianbunnyx” Ly was recently banned from Twitch. She has been under fire for quite some time for pushing the boundaries of the Twitch guidelines which are known to be impartially strict about the type of content portrayed. The online community including some of her diehard fans considered a very recent stream of Asianbunnyx with complete nakedness to cross the limits and kept people wondering as to why the streamer was not banned from the platform at an earlier stage.

She is frequently compared to Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa, a popular internet and Twitch celebrity known for a very similar genre of live-streaming content. They usually include hottub streams, pool, and beach streams, chatting with partial nakedness, and occasional IRL streams targeted toward a mature/adult audience.

Asianbunnyx’s latest party trick left many wondering why she wasn’t banned before

Asianbunnyx is most popular for her hot tub, pool, and chatting streams with partial nakedness. But one of her most recent streams was considered to go beyond the implied limitations. She was seen going completely naked on the stream while showing herself from only above the chest area. Although the clip drew a lot of attention from the community and streamers, they were not in acceptance of the content displayed.

A top-rated Twitch streamer Kai Carlo Cenat III reacted to the party trick by Asianbunnyx on stream and was left in disbelief of the extent streamers would go to gain popularity. He just stared with an open mouth and giggled expressing his thoughts by stating “Yo, Yo, What the f*ck, What the f*ck”.

Twitch has always been very strict about its guidelines since the very beginning, and the negligence of which usually costs streamers temporary and sometimes permanent bans from the platform. As a matter of fact, Twitch guidelines strictly forbid naked streams so Jessica streaming naked during one of her streams might be the triggering factor for her current ban on the platform.