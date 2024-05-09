UFC Star Merab Dvalishvili Shows Superiority as Indian Beach Wrestlers Overwhelmed by Ruthless Takedowns

May 20, 2023, LAS VEGAS, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – May 20: Merab Dvalishvili wearing the Sean OÃ¢â‚¬â ¢Malley leather jacket at UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 73 – Dern vs Hill – Event on May 20, 2023 in LAS VEGAS, United States. LAS VEGAS United States – ZUMAp175 20230520_zsa_p175_351 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

After conquering the hearts of American fans, Merab ‘The Machine’ Dvalishvili is now conquering India… by taking down the locals on the beach, one after the other! No, it’s not a GTA simulation. And it’s not a crime if he’s taking locals back to school, teaching them a lesson or two in wrestling. Because that’s exactly what he’s doing.

A short clip was posted on his official IG account as a story, where we can see ‘The Machine’ having a ball with the local people on a beach. Of course, the men were no match for the UFC fighter’s grappling game despite trying their best to take him to the ground.

In fact, the wrestler even invented new wrestling moves to play around the locals.

But no worries, the bantamweight title contender was careful enough not to hurt them in any manner. It was just pure banter and vibes with the beachgoers. Surprisingly, one guy caught the UFC star’s leg and managed to bring him down but Dvalishvili quickly turned things around when he reversed the hold.

The fighter also met the Indian fans during a ‘Meet & Greet’ session in UFC’s gym in Bandra, Mumbai. It seems like the #1 bantamweight contender is having a whale of a time in the enchanting land of India, enjoying street food, and discovering the local delicacies all while promoting the sport in the country.

On his last day in the country, popular Bollywood star Varun Dhawan was seen training with the elite grappler alongside the Indian face in UFC, Anshul Jubli.

Dvalishvili teams up with Bollywood star for a training session

India is a huge market for an organization like UFC. Considering the talent in the country known for its akharas and amateur wrestling culture, the populous country is a gold mine for UFC. So promoting the sport is what’s best for business. And in India, Bollywood is where business is.

So, Merab Dvaishvili – alongside the promotion’s first Indian fighter Anshul Jubli met the charismatic Indian actor, Varun Dhawan, who then trained with the Georgian at the UFC gym in Bandra.

The Bollywood star also shared an IG post, sharing his sincere gratitude for spending time with the UFC’s #1 bantamweight. In return Dvalishvili also returned the favor, essentially saying that he is looking forward to more similar crossovers.