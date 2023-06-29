Streamer Bewitches Fans With Her Stunning Nick Polom Sketch

Over the years, the streaming industry has shown exponential growth, with new talents emerging all across the globe. Besides being professional content creators, many streamers are also extremely good at painting, cooking, singing, etc. Thus, one such multi-talented entity recently stunned the fans with a mesmerizing sketch of the popular Nick Polom.

YouTuber and Twitch celebrity Nick Polom, known as Nmplol, is arguably one of the world’s most celebrated content creators. The 32-year-old has a massive fan following of millions around the world. Last year, the American streamer hit the milestone of crossing a million subscribers alone on Twitch.

Earlier today, a popular Twitch streamer who’s also an excellent sketch artist dedicated her live stream to Nmplol. With an additional camera placed on the canvas, she showcased her fans, creating Nick’s portrait. So, let’s check it out with this talented artist who patiently drew it.

asianbunnyx draws a realistic sketch of Nick Polom on her live stream

A Reddit user, ‘u/AwesomePancakez,’ posted on the LivestreamFail subreddit, mentioning Nick’s portrait by asianbunnyx. The 26-second clip showcases the streamer asianbunnyx drawing Nmplol’s face on a canvas. Upon finishing the sketch, the streamer shows it to the audience. This live stream has garnered over 19k views, and you can check it out in the below Reddit post.

Due to some unknown reasons, the full live stream is unavailable on the streamer’s Twitch channel. Many of you must be hearing of asianbunnyx for the very first time, but no worries. The 19-year-old Florida-based content creator is a skilled artist with 10+ years of experience in illustration and painting. Hence, it’s no wonder how she drew Nmplol’s realistic portrait. In fact, she also has a few of the world’s most prominent streamers and personalities, like xQc, Pokimane, Elon Musk, and many more, in her art collection.

asianbunnyx’s xQc and Pokimane portraits

xQc and Pokimane are also a part of asianbunnyx’s vast art collection, which comprises various world-famous personalities.

You can check out her impressive sketches and portraits on her Instagram page, 'xbunny_art.' Undoubtedly, asianbunnyx has no match when it comes to artistic skills. As of now, Nick Polom's portrait has received lots of praise from fans, and it would be interesting to see whether he reacts to it.