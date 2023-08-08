Valkyrae reveals that she has an underlying disease while netizens speculate what could be wrong with her health

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter is one of the top-rated female live streamers in the world. She is well known for her competitive gaming content on streams. It was in one of her recent live streams that she expressed her health concerns. She stated that she was suffering from the craziest back pains.

Valkyrae shared with her viewers the health concerns she has been facing for some time. While the online community took the opportunity for speculating on the various health problems that could lead to the symptoms she was facing.

Netizens never leave an opportunity to convey their thoughts. So let’s dive in to see what Valkyrae has to say about her health. And also to know what the online community thinks is wrong with her.

Valkyrae reveals her health concerns while netizens speculate the reasons behind

Valkyrae while live streaming on YouTube decided to reveal her underlying health concerns. She took some time to express what she was experiencing. According to her, she has been having the craziest back pains for some time. Valkyrae also adds that she is not able to function properly and that she feels tired regardless of how much she sleeps.

Valkyrae suspects she might be having a pinched nerve. And she explains how she felt like she was dying when her financial advisers asked her to write a will. She finally claimed that she needs to visit a doctor as soon as possible.

The clip of her explaining her health problems was uploaded on YouTube. And the online community were all prepared to express their feeling about what could have gone wrong. People were shocked by the clip. According to a commenter, there was no way Valkyrae was dying. He stated in the comments that “Rae is gonna live forever”.

A few other people were convinced that she was just tired and needed some time off. According to them, all she needed was some time to sleep. The commenters also compared themselves with her stating they also experience back pain and it was all because of work.

There were specifically two people who gave out names of diseases that could cause the symptoms. The first person speculated that Valkyrae’s symptoms could be because of ankylosing spondylitis and he hoped Rae was ok. While the second person speculated the reason was Cold Kidney. He also proceeded to suggest different ways she could feel better and relieve her symptoms.

