“We Broke Up” – Are Rangesh ‘N3on’ Mutama and Samantha Frank Still Together?

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama and Samantha “Sam” Frank are no longer together. The streamer recently took to his official X handle to share the heartbreaking news with his fans. For the uninitiated, N3on met Sam Frank in one of his friend’s live streams and they eventually got quite close to each other. However, multiple circumstances forced them into an on-again-off-again relationship, with fans begging N3on to step out of the “vicious circle.”



However, the situation turned worse a few months back when Adin Ross claimed Sam was having an affair with other men while still dating N3on. Naturally, this left the streamer completely heartbroken, although he stayed firm with his girlfriend and never doubted their relationship. Still, fate had other plans, and quite recently, N3on came to know about how Sam had gone on a snowboarding trip with other men while he was undergoing a life-threatening operation.



N3on confirms that him and Sam Frank are finally BROKEN UP pic.twitter.com/cfrquiI9MC — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 31, 2024

Besides, letting his fans know about their separation on X (Twitter), the streamer explained the news over a Kick Livestream. According to N3on, the breakup was something they did not expect and he went on to acknowledge that he still had feelings for her. However, he claimed the separation was for the better by saying, “I genuinely just can’t take it anymore, I gotta think for myself and put myself first, and understand that I can’t take this sh*t.” Incidentally, the streamer also claimed that Sam was his first love but he has convinced himself to just move on.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/N3onOnYT/status/1752485058139791550?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

What made Samantha Frank and N3on part ways?

N3on and Sam found themselves in choppy waters when the streamer learned that Sam had gone on a snowboarding trip with other men while she was in the hospital. Based on a few leaked messages, the streamer had trouble trusting his girlfriend because he did not know that men were going to be present on the trip. N3on even stated how people in a relationship did not just go away on trips with the opposite sex, especially when their significant other is in the hospital.



Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tloclips/status/1751651733904687267?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Sam Frank thought that she did not have to give N3on any explanation because nothing had happened on the trip, and cheating was completely out of the question. However, while N3on refused to buy this explanation, he claimed that the public attention blew the screenshots out of proportion, leading to the sudden breakup.



Will Samantha Frank and N3on get back together in the future?

We cannot say for certain if Sam and N3on will get back together in the future. From the way things are at present, many popular personalities as well as N3on’s fans believe she cheated on the streamer. However, it is also important to understand that the separation does not prove anything.

There could be multiple possible reasons as to why the couple chose to go their separate ways. It could either be because N3on was hurt by Sam for not being truthful about the snowboarding trip or the Kick streamer might also be momentarily confused about his feelings for Sam which is why they decided to take a temporary break. Nevertheless, we will keep you updated as soon as we get more information on this subject.

