“I Don’t Know What He Is Known For” – Vitaly claims N3on Would Be Nowhere Without Sam Frank

Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy and Vitaly Zdorovetskiy were invited as special guests to a recent episode of the Fresh and Fit Rumble Podcast. As expected, they added a lot of spice to the episode and even expressed their views on Rangesh “N3on” Mutama and his relationship with Samantha “Sam” Frank. For people interested, Sneako is a close friend of N3on and a fellow Muslim whereas Vitaly has a major beef with Sam after she spit on his face over a controversial incident.

The conversation peaked when Sneako asked Vitaly about his fight with Bryce Hall. The YouTube sensation immediately responded how he never planned on entering under N3on’s card since Adin David Ross had already offered him a boxing opportunity beforehand. Vitaly also called Rangesh a “Twi*x” and further added that the streamer has an inferior status to that of Adin Ross.



As expected, Sneako was on N3on’s side and called him a close friend as well as a fellow Muslim brother. However, Vitaly called them out for being “fake Muslims” before attacking N3on again, asking, “Do you think he is ever going to get out of that Sam Frank situation?” Although Sneako claimed N3on had a personality and would eventually make it big on his own, Vitaly claimed Sam Frank breaking up with N3on would be the downfall of Rangesh’s streaming career.

Sneako & Vitaly discuss N3on & his relationship “I think thats his downfall, when she breaks up with him” pic.twitter.com/ZsSXwn8kok — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 27, 2024

Refusing to give up on his friend, Sneako then asked Vitaly if N3on could make a comeback even if Sam broke up with him. The YouTube prankster stated he would like N3on to have a second chance but he was unsure of how that would be possible. Vitaly even claimed N3on had no talent and said, “Sure but I don’t know what he is known for, he is just screaming at everybody.” So according to him, it would be difficult for N3on to stage a comeback without Sam.

Despite the hate, N3on claims he is starting a new era in Miami

Lately, N3on has been a massive target for criticism and hate. Unfortunately, the community believes N3on’s alleged disruptive behavior and his on-again-off-again relationship with Sam Frank make him a bad influence on society. However, N3on rarely pays heed to such criticism and mostly focuses on furthering his career. In fact, the Kick streamer recently revealed that he was leaving LA to start a new era in his streaming journey.



N3on has been seen making a lot of indoor streams for the last couple of weeks. He has also been through a major surgery, although the reason behind it is still unclear. A few days back, the streamer announced that he would be moving to Miami and staying with Jack Doherty. While the controversial streamer claimed his new content would wow his fans, it is important to note that Adin David Ross, N3on’s biggest rival, also lives in the same city.

However, the online community does not have high hopes for N3on. While they claim his content is already insufferable, some insisted him shifting to Miami and crashing with Jack Doherty would make the situation even worse.