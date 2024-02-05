“Boxing Has Changed My Life” N3on Claims Boxing Has Helped Him Recover From the Breakup With Sam Frank

Unfortunately, Rangesh “N3on” Mutama and Samantha “Sam” Frank received a lot of hate when they were together. However, now that they have gone their separate ways, N3on has finally found a way to change his life for the better.



The Kick streamer met Sam Frank during one of Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy’s live streams. Naturally, it did not take them long to get together and soon N3on began documenting their dates on his streams. However, fate had other plans as Sam had a face a shocking allegation soon after.



Much to everyone’s surprise, Popular streamer Adin Ross accused Sam Frank of cheating while still dating N3on. This angered N3on’s fans who immediately turned against Sam and began badmouthing her on social media. Still, N3on proved his loyalty to his girlfriend by standing by her side at all times and even asked people not to disrespect Sam without reason.



Sam Frank Cheated on N3on‼️ Apparently Sam went on a snowboarding trip with multiple men while he was in life threatening surgery pic.twitter.com/58YsvyFpc8 — Tlo Clips (@tloclips) January 28, 2024

Although N3on seemed determined to make the relationship work, things soon turned from bad to worse. Recently, the streamer had to go through a life-threatening operation, and while people expected Sam to stay and support her boyfriend, she left on a snowboarding vacation with other men. This incident planted a seed of distrust in N3on’s mind, and soon after, he announced that they had broken up.

Interestingly, after the break-up, N3on has been spotted spending numerous hours at the boxing gym. Sneako. a fellow streamer and one of Rangesh’s closest friends has also been helping him to train harder and become better.



What did N3on say about boxing changing his life?

Sneako’s push to divert N3on’s focus from the breakup to boxing has been fruitful. Boxing gave the streamer a way to channel his disappointment and soon brought about a massive change in his life.



N3on claims boxing has changed his life, follow his breakup with Sam Frank. pic.twitter.com/ZZezFp6KTb — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) February 4, 2024

N3on has been quite open about the positive impact of boxing on his life. He claimed that boxing was bringing a change in his life and that he felt like a new man. Moreover, the streamer also promised visible progress on an upcoming stream and appealed to his fans for some support stating, “Let’s see who sticks with me on this journey.”

If it’s legit he’s definitely going to be a new man. No more internet bullying without consequence — Dub (@BothEyesClosed1) February 4, 2024

Now this I support — Max James (@MaxJamestv) February 4, 2024

Surprisingly, the online community was happy and completely supported N3on’s decision. They claimed if N3on was being truthful, he would become a new man. Fans also suggested a few interesting matchups including Adin Ross, and Jack Doherty while others mocked him for boxing Jake Paul and Logan Paul. A Twitter user pointed out how N3on was showing off just after a few days of boxing sessions and stated he would have to stick to the sport with an obsession to become better.