Did N3on’s Girlfriend Samantha Frank Cheat on Him During His Surgery?

Based on recently leaked evidence, Samantha “Sam” Frank had gone snowboarding with several different men while her boyfriend Rangesh “N3on” Mutama was undergoing a life-threatening surgery. For the uninitiated, N3on and Sam Frank met each other during a friend’s livestream and eventually started dating. The couple even appeared to be quite compatible initially, but soon cheating allegations made fans believe it was not meant to be.



Although N3on and Sam’s relationship had been through several ups and downs, the worst was yet to come. Shortly after the two got together, popular streamer Adin Ross came forward to accuse Sam of being unfaithful. He claimed Samantha Frank had been indulging in secret intimate relationships with other men while still actively dating N3on. This nightmarish accusation made Sam a target for hate with people asking N3on to let go.

Surprisingly, N3on stuck to Sam and requested people not to target his girlfriend. This incident and a few more after that turned Adin against N3on. At the same time, the community understood that N3on could not stand up for himself, which naturally made them despise the streamer.



DID SAM CHEAT ON N3ON? Apparently Sam went on a snowboarding trip with multiple men while he was in life threatening surgery pic.twitter.com/8rgrOA10kU — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 28, 2024

Unfortunately, recent rumors make it seem like N3on’s faithfulness has not been rewarded. A couple of leaked texts between N3on and Sam displayed how she had gone snowboarding with a bunch of guys while he was in surgery. This incident led to Sam facing multiple cheating allegations, and fans claimed N3on needed such a betrayal to come to his senses.



Did Samantha Frank ruin N3on’s life?

N3on started his career as a gaming content creator and grew to prominence after joining hands with Adin Ross. Once catapulted into popularity, he got to meet and collaborate with multiple well-known personalities but unfortunately, his choices turned out to be dreadful. People believe the streamer chose the path of self-destruction after embarking on a relationship with Sam Frank and entertaining her controversial friends.



To this day, people hold Sam Frank responsible for running N3on’s career, reputation, and life. These allegations seemed quite accurate when recently leaked text chats showed how Sam had gone snowboarding with several men, while N3on was undergoing surgery in hospital. The streamer could also be seen confronting his girlfriend about how she hid the fact that men would be present on the trip.

lowkey gotta feel bad for N3on. Sam ruined this kid. pic.twitter.com/RLIG1AcWFm — natalie reynolds (@onlynatreynolds) January 28, 2024

Fans on social media claimed that exploiting someone during their worst hour is a sin worth punishing. The leaked texts were shared over the internet and went viral in minutes. The online community was eager to see the streamer’s downfall but also felt bad for N3on. Even Natalie Reynolds, a controversial streamer, showed her support for N3on stating, “Lowkey gotta feel bad for N3on. Sam ruined this kid.”