“We Are Going to Start a New Era” – N3on Announces He Is Moving In With Jack Doherty in Miami

In his latest live stream, popular streamer Rangesh “N3on” Mutama revealed that he was going to move into Jack Doherty’s content house in Miami. Both N3on and Jack Doherty are highly controversial streamers who are known for their eccentric behavior. In fact, people are so exasperated by their socially unacceptable content that most believe such streamers are setting a bad example for the future generation.



Advertisement

Although N3on, along with his girlfriend Samantha “Sam” Frank, has been spotted previously in Jack’s content house, they did not use to live together. Rangesh lived in Los Angeles for the past few years, but circumstances eventually forced him to move out of the place. He had since announced his move away from Los Angeles, and fans speculated that the streamer might be settling in Miami.



The Truth… pic.twitter.com/YY6594MPZO — N3on (@N3onOnYT) December 1, 2023

Advertisement

Although N3on has streamed regularly ever since moving out of LA, people thought he was residing in his parents’ house. However, in his latest live stream, the streamer announced that he was moving to Miami since he believed his future lay there. Further on, N3on claimed he would stay at Jack Doherty’s content house before finding his own place.



Addressing the situation on the live stream, N3on said, “Jack has an extra room in his house and I need a place to stay in Miami so my luggage is already there…we are going to be staying with Jack for probably like three to four months.” The streamer was also quite appreciative of Jack’s gesture as he stated, “He gave me a free place and it is what it is bro. I really appreciate you for that bro because I had no place to stay in Miami. I appreciate you, It really means a lot bro.”

N3on’s moving in with Jack Doherty? Cap or na? They finna be the island boys v2! ️‍ pic.twitter.com/5QwqIbIM26 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 23, 2024

Unfortunately, the online community did not take so kindly to the announcement as they claimed N3on should have saved money instead of paying for view bots. Another commenter claimed that the controversial streamer would get bullied once he steps inside Jack’s house. At the same time, some believed N3on was making the situation up as he had enough money to afford a new house.



Jack Doherty joked about stealing Sam Frank from N3on

As fans suspected, Jack Doherty started trolling N3on way before he could step foot inside the house. Within a few hours of N3on’s clip being shared on DramaAlert’s official Twitter page, Jack commented, “I’m just hearing about this too”. The streamer also took the news to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Yo, N3on, u can sleep outside Sam and I’s room” This left fans quite amused, and some were convinced that Jack would try to flirt with N3on’s girlfriend, Sam Frank.



Advertisement

Yo N3on, u can sleep outside Sam and I’s room pic.twitter.com/e4oiESs42A — Jack Doherty (@dohertyjackk) January 23, 2024

I’m just hearing about this now too‍♂️ — Jack Doherty (@dohertyjackk) January 23, 2024

Readers would know that N3on has been in a relationship with Sam Frank for some time now. However, Sam has had to face multiple cheating allegations during this time. Even popular streamer, Adin David Ross accused her of getting intimate with another man while still in a relationship with N3on. Hence, with Rangesh now moving in with his fellow streamer, fans fear Jack might try to steal Sam from N3on.

Neon will have to deal with the fact Jack will make out with Sam — (Christopher) Cowboys Bulldogs and Ja Morant fan (@BECKTOBOWERS19) January 24, 2024

Collab incoming — LE SAINT (@icylesaint) January 24, 2024

Although people are not in favor of two of the most controversial people living in the same house, fans might be able to see more collaborations between them in the future. Both streamers are quite active when it comes to their profession, and N3on’s claims about Miami being his new era indicate that he is planning something massive. Readers should also note that Adin Ross, one of N3on’s top rivals, lives in Miami and only time can tell if they will clash in the future.

