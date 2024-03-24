Misfits Event Turns Chaotic: Vitaly ZD Scores First-Round KO, Drug Test Refusal, Altercation With N3on and Hasim Rahman Jr, Bryce Hall Clash, KSI Reacts

The Misfits event this weekend descended into chaos. The event took place in Nashville, Tennessee, in the United States. Misfits X DAZN 13 looked to be a blockbuster event with the likes of Vitaly ZD and Taylor Holder stepping into the ring. However, no one could have predicted what would happen next as the whole thing spiraled out of control. Videos from the event are going viral on social media as fans react to the situation.

Vitaly ZD made a lot of noise following his TKO win over Mo Deen at the Misfits event. The Kick streamer made his opponent quit after a barrage of punches in the very first round.

However, things took a turn after the bout, when officials came asking for a drug test. The request did not sit well with the former YouTuber, who responded with a lot of hostility.

He admitted to taking prescribed testosterone but refused to take a test. He captured the whole incident on his Kick stream. The streamer then went on to cause more chaos when he ran into another streamer backstage.

Vitaly ZD got into an altercation with N3on and Hasim Rahman Jr. at the Misfits event

Vitaly ZD could not stay away from trouble even after his fight at the Misfits event. He ran into Kick streamer N3on backstage and did not hold back as he berated him. The YouTuber turned streamer tried to attack N3on, and Hasim Rahman Jr., who was backstage with them, did not appreciate it.

Hasim Rahman Jr. confronted the streamer for trying to start a fight. Instead of de-escalating the situation, Vitaly ZD started going at Rahman Jr. as well. However, this was not the only drama at the event as even the Police showed up later.

The Misfits X DAZN series 13 got swatted live as KSI was shocked to see the events unfolding

The Misfits event in Nashville, Tennessee, had to be put on hold for a while as the authorities showed up to the event. In a first-ever occurrence, SWAT came down to a celebrity boxing event because of a ‘threat’. A ‘Swatting’ occurs when viewers of a live stream call the authorities making up false threats, forcing the police to go and take a look for themselves.

Misfits Boxing CEO KSI could not believe what was happening as he was watching the event live in the UK and shared his reaction. However, as a matter of fact, the drama in Nashville started even before the Misfits event took place outside a bar in the city.

Taylor Holder and Bryce Hall almost get into a brawl in Nashville, Tennessee

Taylor Holder and Bryce Hall ran into each other ahead of the Misfits event on Saturday night. The pair have been talking trash on social media recently.

Ahead of his fight, Holder ran into Hall and his entourage outside a bar and the whole thing almost turned sour as security separated the two teams. All in all, the entire event, from the very beginning to its end, had chaos written all over it. It will now be interesting to see how the organizers regroup for a less controversial event in the future.