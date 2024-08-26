“Need an Ambulance”: Ryan Garcia’s Brutal Body Shot Challenge Leaves N3on Battered, Fans React

April 17, 2024, New York, New York, USA: RYAN GARCIA addresses the media and those in attendance at the media workout for his fight with WBC super lightweight champion Haney. New York, USA – ZUMAd151 20240417_znp_d151_005 Copyright: xAdamxDelGiudicex

Ryan Garcia and streamer N3on met up at a gym so naturally they had to do the body shot challenge. Naturally! It is a challenge Garcia came up with, where he makes them wear a chest pad and then punches them with gloves as hard as he can to see how many bodyshots they can take. The latest participant in the challenge was the young streamer who people thought should have gone to the hospital.

Although the body shot challenge is not easy, most people can take at least a couple punches before quitting. For N3on, that number was just one punch,

“Nah neon would actually need a ambulance”

One fan pleaded to put the streamer in some intense training to up his pain threshold because he could not handle the punches,

“Someone put this dude in some intense training please… he’s not ready “

Another fan agreed that the young streamer needs to train harder if he wants to do anything related to boxing,

“N3on needs to train a little harder”

This fan called out N3on for losing all his credibility for being a ‘tough guy’ because he does not keep the same energy,

“This dork has lost all credibility. I pray he doesn’t try to act hard ever again his life…..”

One fan had enough of seeing the streamer on his feed,

“F*ck I can’t stand this kid”

Yet another fan called for Ryan Garcia to get the pads off him and hit him again. He also stated that Garcia was drunk,

“Take the pads off and really hit him… Although Ryan is drunk once again…”

Garcia, of course is not afraid of a little trouble as moments after putting N3on through hell, he went on to beef with Fousey who was also at the gym.

Fousey accuses Garcia of being drunk

Garcia and Fousey were part of N3on’s livestream at Bradley Martyn’s gym Zoo culture. Although during the stream they both teamed up and trolled the young streamer, things had turned sour before the stream.

While they were standing outside the gym before the stream, things got heated between the pair and Fousey poked ‘KingRy’ about his bourbon breath.

“I’m on you, your breath smells like alcohol”

Garcia then clapped back by saying,

“Devin Haney said the same thing, got knocked out.”

According to the YouTuber, Garcia’s breath smelled of alcohol at 5 pm, stating it was a little too early to be drinking. Fortunately, Garcia, who has been banned from boxing for using banned substances, didn’t seem to care that much,