“We might die” – Fuslie once went on a near death hiking trip

Everyone has some moments in their life which they can never forget. The YouTube streaming star Leslie “Fuslie” Fu remembers one such moment, which includes a hiking trip. However, she does so because it was a near-death experience.

Fuslie is one of the most popular female streamers in the scene at present. She has over 860,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, and these numbers increase with each passing day. Moreover, apart from watching her play video games, fans even enjoy listening to her life experience on stream.

From the “guitar girl” meme to presenting at the Game Awards 2022, this 30-year-old streamer has had many unique experiences. But the one she recently shared was her near-death experience when she went hiking with some friends.

Fuslie shares her near-death hiking experience

On a recent livestream, Fuslie was interacting with her viewers when she started talking about camping. This eventually led to her sharing a story about a camping trip where she went for a hike, but nearly ended up losing her life.

Fuslie mentioned that she had an athletic friend who took them along for this specific hike. But on the way to the location, they realized that the trail needed a bit of prior hiking expertise. Yet, they went along since her friend insisted that they would be fine.

Eventually, they faced a 13-mile hike, which they had to complete within a day. This experience was already scary for Fuslie and her friend Robin, and it turned worse when the sun started going down and they found themselves in a forest. Still, the streamer kept pushing forward because of her fear of death.

“Ithink it was just me and Robin (her friend on the trip). Then it’s like two miles back and the sun is like like almost fully down. And I was like dude Robin, we might die in the forest if we don’t get back.”

Somehow Fuslie managed to get back to the campsite. However, she couldn’t move a muscle the following day because of the strain she had put on her body. The 30-year-old streamer claimed she would never be able to forget this near-death experience.

