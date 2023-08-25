HomeSearch

“We might die” – Fuslie once went on a near death hiking trip

Ripan Majumdar
|Published August 25, 2023

Fuslie

(Image from Fuslie’s livestream)

Everyone has some moments in their life which they can never forget. The YouTube streaming star Leslie “Fuslie” Fu remembers one such moment, which includes a hiking trip. However, she does so because it was a near-death experience.

Fuslie is one of the most popular female streamers in the scene at present. She has over 860,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, and these numbers increase with each passing day. Moreover, apart from watching her play video games, fans even enjoy listening to her life experience on stream.

From the “guitar girl” meme to presenting at the Game Awards 2022, this 30-year-old streamer has had many unique experiences. But the one she recently shared was her near-death experience when she went hiking with some friends.

Fuslie shares her near-death hiking experience

On a recent livestream, Fuslie was interacting with her viewers when she started talking about camping. This eventually led to her sharing a story about a camping trip where she went for a hike, but nearly ended up losing her life.

Fuslie mentioned that she had an athletic friend who took them along for this specific hike. But on the way to the location, they realized that the trail needed a bit of prior hiking expertise. Yet, they went along since her friend insisted that they would be fine.

Eventually, they faced a 13-mile hike, which they had to complete within a day. This experience was already scary for Fuslie and her friend Robin, and it turned worse when the sun started going down and they found themselves in a forest. Still, the streamer kept pushing forward because of her fear of death.

“Ithink it was just me and Robin (her friend on the trip). Then it’s like two miles back and the sun is like like almost fully down. And I was like dude Robin, we might die in the forest if we don’t get back.”

Somehow Fuslie managed to get back to the campsite. However, she couldn’t move a muscle the following day because of the strain she had put on her body. The 30-year-old streamer claimed she would never be able to forget this near-death experience.

Do you have such scary experiences that you will never forget? If you liked reading about Fuslie’s near-death hiking experience, click here to read about a crazy fan who crashed onto the Gamescom 2023 stage, demanding the release of GTA 6.

Share this article

About the author

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar is a Gaming writer at The SportsRush. He has been playing video games for over 15 years and now using that experience for the past two years in the field. Over the years, he has been an Assassin's Creed and FIFA fan, but he also enjoys playing games like Minecraft and Sims 4. Aside from video games, he is an avid football fan who cheers for Barcelona. He enjoys making digital sketches when he is not writing articles or playing video games.

Read more from Ripan Majumdar