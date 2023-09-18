“He’s an agent of chaos” – Fuslie prohibits Sykkuno from helping her to make macaron

Thomas “Sykkuno” made quite a name for himself as a humorous and skillful video game streamer. In fact, he loves playing games like Among Us and Valorant, with his friends. However, Sykkuno might not be the best option in the kitchen, as fellow streamer Leslie “Fuslie” Fu prevented him from helping her with cooking.

Fuslie is one of the most prominent female streamers right now. She has over 865,000 subscribers on YouTube, and these numbers keep growing over time. The 31-year-old is known for her gaming live streams, but she also collaborates with other streamers to offer a wide range of content.

Fuslie recently appeared on ExtraEmily’s latest cooking live stream with other famous streamers like Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and QTCinderella. Emily Xuechun Zhang, better known as ExtraEmily, is an up-and-coming female streamer who has over 257,100 followers on Twitch. However, an incident during the stream made viewers realize how unreliable Sykkuno might be in the kitchen. Let’s jump into the facts, shall we?

Fuslie doesn’t want Sykkuno in the kitchen

Roomies and QTCinderella joined Emily to make macarons. For those who don’t know about Roomies, it is a group of streamers like Valkyrae, Fuslie, kkatamina, and Yvonnie who live together. Moreover, Sykkuno was also part of this group before he moved out of the house a few months ago.

Nevertheless, while on the cooking stream, Sykkuno decided to lend his hand to make the macarons. However, Fuslie immediately rejected his help, claiming he would only create problems for them. The 27-year-old still requested to let him help her, but Fuslie was adamant with her decision.

“I don’t want him. He is an agent of chaos that I don’t want in my macaron. I want a perfect macaron.”

It was a delight to see this group of streamers in Emily’s latest livestream alongside QTCinderella, who is also friends with the Roomies. Moreover, Emily had cooking experts in Fuslie and QTCinderella to help make macarons, so Sykkuo might not have been that great of a help to them.

When Leslie nearly died on a hiking trip

Sykkuno might not be the only chaotic friend Fuslie has in her life. She once revealed about going on a camping trip with some of her friends. One of her athletic friends took them on a hiking trip during that trip. Despite not having much hiking experience, the 31-year-old went along with him.

