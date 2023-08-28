“Who is picking these clips” – Valkyrae was not impressed by her nomination clip for Streamy Awards 2023

Many famous streamers were nominated at the Streamy Awards 2023, including Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter. But the “YouTube Queen” was disappointed after watching her nomination clip at the event.



Valkyrae is one of the most renowned female streamers, as she has over 3.95 million subscribers on YouTube. The 31-year-old is well-known for playing video games and having a generally fun time on stream. So, it makes sense that she was nominated at the Streamy Awards 2023.

The Streamy Awards is an annual function that honors various streamers and content creators for their work in the past year. Valkyrae was nominated for the “Best Variety Streamer” and the “Streamer of the Year” categories. But Rae didn’t seem impressed by the announcement of her nomination.

Valkyrae didn’t like her Streamy Award nomination video

The “YouTube Queen” was reacting to the livestream of the latest Steamy Awards, as she couldn’t attend the event. She was even massively excited when it was time for “Streamer of the Year,” the category she was nominated for. But the nomination clip gave the 31-year-old a major shock.

A small clip from the videos or live streams is shown while announcing the nominations. But Valkyrae never expected Streamy Awards to have an awkward clip of her. There was a little disappointment on the streamer’s face seeing it, and she wanted to know who selected such a clip.

“Who is picking these clips? That’s insane. That is crazy.”

The nomination clip is from a live stream where Valkyrae reveals her experience of getting hit on by younger men. She is also famous for her beautiful appearance, and her streams have a young audience. So, it’s not surprising that young men tried to approach her.

“So we’re walking around (Texas), people are hitting on me. And not just any people, this street is full of babies like 21-year-olds fresh out of the womb.”

Now returning to the Streamy Awards 2023, Valkyrae failed to win the “Streamer of the Year,” as Kai Cenat walked away with the crown. But that doesn’t mean that she has never won titles. She won multiple awards in the past, including the prestigious “Content Creator of the Year” title by the Game Awards.

