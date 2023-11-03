xQc tries his hand at Cities Skylines 2 making fans wish for the return of Roundabout City

Felix “xQc” Lengyel has become one of the most influential live streamers in the industry as of today. He started as a professional Overwatch player and later completely switched to live-streaming where he rose to prominence for his exceptional gaming skills and exciting reaction content.

Although xQc is most popular for playing Overwatch, GTA, Minecraft, and Call of Duty, one of his most liked games has always been Cities Skylines. Felix has portrayed his love for Cities Skylines multiple during his Twitch era, and most of his long-time fans still reminisce about the good times xQc had with the first edition.

Now that the second iteration of Cities Skylines has been released a couple of weeks back, xQc is back again playing the game. Naturally, hardcore fans of the streamer were delighted when Felix booted up the recently released Cities Skylines 2 in his latest stream.

Felix “xQc” seemed ecstatic to finally get to play the latest edition of the ever-so-popular city-building game. Owing to his experience of playing the game, he was quick to plan and build massive roads, residence areas, electricity plants, power lines, shopping complexes, schools, farm areas, and everything a city needs. He exclaimed that his city was looking wonderful and the streamer seemed to have a lot of fun playing the game. His viewers also loved the gameplay which helped xQc receive several hilarious donations.

Will xQc bring back the Roundabout City in Cities Skylines 2?

During the Cities Skylines II stream, many of xQc’s long-time fans wondered if the streamer would bring his Roundabout City back. While this might have been confusing for new viewers, let us explain what the Roundabout city is.

Felix “xQc” was popularly noted for creating a Roundabout City while playing Cities Skylines in the past. It was a city xQc had built while playing the game which featured uncountable roundabouts. The streamer also proceeded to build a roundabout at the entrance of the city which turned out to be a massive disaster and led to an accident.

The disastrous Roundabout City created by xQc was immensely roasted by his stream chat and the text-to-speech donations (TTS Donos). The clips went viral over all media platforms and were soon converted into popular memes, that will haunt Felix for a long time.

His fans and viewers still remember the viral roundabout city xQc had built and have started urging him to bring it back in Cities Skylines 2. But only time can tell if xQc will fulfill his fans’ requests.

