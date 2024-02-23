Adin Ross Scammed: xQc Goes Off on People Mocking Adin Ross for Getting Scammed

Felix “xQc” Lengyel recently decided to address the people who had been mocking Adin David Ross for getting scammed on a couple of occasions. Although Adin Ross has acquired a lot of experience in collaborating with popular personalities, especially from the music industry, anyone and everyone can fall victim to a scam without any warning. It is also important to understand that scamming is not something that is ever expected from anyone, let alone popular personalities whom people look up to.

Naturally, xQc was rather confused as to why people from the online community appeared to glorify the scam. According to him, people were concentrating more on criticizing and mocking the victims, while completely ignoring the people who are actually in the wrong. To his surprise, this was happening a lot more than he had expected.

Felix appeared visibly angry when addressing this situation, as he said, “People are saying like, Adin got scammed, Adin got robbed, what a f**king m*ron, f**k Adin. What about people who are scamming?” Further on, he insisted that mocking the victim was only glorifying such scams and the people responsible. xQc thereby requested people not to ridicule but instead show empathy towards Adin Ross because he was the person who suffered a dent in his reputation and finances.

How did Adin Ross get scammed?

Adin Ross getting scammed not once but twice in a row shocked his fans to the core. The first incident was when the streamer had organized a collaboration stream with 21 Savage, a popular rapper. Although the majority of the stream went as planned, things took a bad turn when they began playing for a total pot of $400,000.

Unfortunately, 21 Savage went on to win the game thereby winning the mega prize. However, moments later, a guy from Adin’s team revealed that some of the cards from the deck were marked. Soon after, the Kick streamer refused to acknowledge the rapper’s win doubting he had cheated with marked cards. Adin also suggested that 21 Savage should return the money. Subsequently, during one of his later streams with Kai Cenat, he stated that the rapper had sent him $250,000. Surprisingly, Adin even took the blame away from his guest, stating it was not Savage’s fault since he did not own the cards.

Just a few days later, Adin Ross announced that he had agreed to pay $2 million in cash, a Ferrari, and a booked private jet for travel to invite Playboi Carti to his stream. Additionally, Adin also had a massive Kick contract ready for the rapper..

However, on the day of the collaboration stream, the infamous rapper only appeared for a few minutes on-camera, did not speak properly with Adin, and never took off his mask to reveal his face. Viewers were further infuriated when he took off with the entire $2 million they had agreed upon. After having a small discussion with his close friend and fellow streamer, Kai Cenat, Adin Ross agreed to never aim for the top-rated artists unless he knew and trusted them well.