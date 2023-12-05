xQc drools over the RP possibilities in GTA 6, insists the game will not be delayed

Following the release of the first GTA action-adventure video game in 1997, it became one of the greatest and most celebrated franchises in the gaming community. However, despite the franchise’s success, Rockstar went completely mum after releasing GTA 5 in 2013, and no one knew when they would get to see the next iteration. However, to everyone’s surprise, Rockstar Games officially announced GTA 6 in February 2022 thereby sparking excitement among fans.

The first trailer of GTA 6 was released on December 5, 2023, almost a decade after GTA 5. However, popular streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel was shocked and infuriated to know how an unexpected GTA 6 trailer leak forced Rockstar to release their trailer almost 12 hours before the scheduled time. The streamer proceeded to verbally annihilate the leaker on-stream before he went on to react to the various online responses to the leak situation.

As all GTA fans should know, GTA RP is one of the coolest ways to enjoy the game albeit in a modded version. GTA RP enables players to create his/her characters with distinct characteristics, allowing them to live unique lives and create unique stories within the game. Similarly, xQc has been a massive part of the GTA RP community since the beginning. The streamer was known to use the NoPixel server for playing GTA RP and was even banned from it for quite some time. Now the streaming sensation is known to own almost 25% of NoPixel and has been keeping his fans excited about the GTA 6 RP streams.

xQc seemed quite excited after watching the reveal trailer and claimed that GTA 6 RP would be incredibly promising. The streamer even proceeded to place a prediction and stated “Chat, RP is going to go crazy, guys RP will go actually dank, Chat here’s a prediction, RP is going to be rank one, look at how good it looks”.

xQc believes Rockstar Games will release GTA 6 on time

It is one of the greatest questions in recent years as to why a lot of current-day games tend to fail their pre-determined deadlines and are often delayed for release. As an answer, people have pointed out that employees in such game studios are usually overworked as the publishers proceed to set unrealistic expectations in a cramped time frame often resulting in postponed releases and on some occasions release of unfinished products with rushed patches and bugs.

Will that be an issue with GTA 6? Although the answer will remain a mystery till 2025, xQc is sure that it won’t be the case. The streaming sensation addressed the point on his latest stream and stated:

“Bro, they have been working on the game for like what 8 -10 years. If you think they are going to delay the game there is absolutely no shot, they chose a year that gives them a cushion of a full year before they spoil an actual month of release or a date. They know that they can make people wait as long as they want to, and there is no way they going to make people wait more than they announced, I refuse to believe that”.