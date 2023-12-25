“I Thought About What I Want to Get Myself for a Christmas Gift” – xQc Reveals What’s Next on His Wishlist, and This Is What Fans Had to Say

On his recent stream, Felix “xQc” Lengyel revealed what was next on his Christmas wishlist. xQc is currently one of the most popular and wealthy live streamers in the industry as he has money-making contracts with both Twitch and Kick live streaming platforms. However, Felix has always believed that a higher income will invite higher expenses for himself.

The streamer is well-known for spending racks of money on gambling and purchasing priceless possessions. Felix is already known to own expensive watches, a Lamborghini, and he also bought a huge diamond-encrusted pendant of an ender dragon made using black diamonds, white diamonds, and amethysts. However, xQc believes now is the time for his next purchase.

According to the streaming sensation, he has already looked up a Richard Mille watch and Porsche that is now available for purchase. Although xQc has made up his mind, he still has second thoughts because of the price. The streamer stated, “I want to get an RM Smiley but, I found one it’s like just really expensive, that’s what I want though, an RM Smiley so a Richard Mille Smiley.”

Despite the prices standing at $1.2 million, xQc was very excited to buy the watch, and he also went ahead to show his viewers the wrist piece. Upon seeing the pictures his eyes glowed and stated, “It’s an RM88, look how cool it looks, holy bro, look how cool this looks, holy sh*t look at the amount of detail there is in this b*tch, there’s a bunch of trinkets and what not that is insane, f*cking insane, look at this sh*t, bro that is flat out crazy.”

Shortly after, xQc revealed that he had also looked upon a Porsche GT3 RS. The popular streamer stated how a guy had asked him if he wanted a Porsche GT3 RS because the person was no longer interested in getting it. According to Felix, he still had 100 days till delivery and 20 more days to personally customize it as he wanted including premium colors and features. Unsurprisingly, xQc had already looked upon the details and was all down to include it on the purchase list.

He was mesmerized after seeing the $224k beast online and stated, “It’s literally the best car in its class, literally the best car out there, it is really f*cking nice, bro that car is not just another car, it is the car, it is a GT 3RS dank it is absolutely dank.”

How did fans react to xQc’s wishlist?

The online community had varied reactions to xQc’s wishlist. People thought the Richard Mille Smily watch was nothing more than a McDonald’s toy watch easily available with Happy Meals. They explained how the watch was one more of his horrible decisions and that the RM was a useless and expensive brand. Fans suggested other alternatives for the kids’ project that included a Lamborghini Yatch while a commenter asked him to start a business instead.

However, the reaction for the Porsche was way different than that for the RM Smiley watch. People were happy to see him make mature choices with his purchases but asked him not to make any goofy customizations on it. A commenter was not sure if GT3 RS was the right choice for xQc, he/she suggested buying a Turbo S instead. Although a good investment, netizens mocked him for not having a driver’s license. A commenter asked to get a driver’s license first so he could enjoy driving his exotic cars.