Youtuber and independent journalist Riskit4theBiskit disagrees with Alanah Pearce, claims Twitch’s new TOS will drive audience away from creators who don’t abuse it

YouTuber and independent journalist Riskit4thebiskit recently addressed his thoughts about Twitch’s controversially changed TOS on his official X (Twitter) page and went on to claim Alanah Pearce was wrong to assume that Twitch’s new TOS won’t affect streamers who do not fall in that category.

Regarding Twitch’s Terms of Service, The Twitch live-streaming platform recently was forced to make five major but extremely controversial changes to its TOS. According to the changes made, “Artistic n*dity” is now allowed on-stream while the other allowances include tw**king, gr**ding, str*p t*asing, and pole dancing. These changes were made to effectively compete against the rival platform, Kick.com which tends to have a lenient TOS, stop streamers from quitting and jumping to Kick, and allow thriving artists and dancers to portray their art.

While the online community and multiple streamers and content creators opposed the decision made by Twitch and worried about losing viewer counts, Alanah “Charalanahzard” Pearce, a video game writer, content creator, live streamer, and host stated her diverging viewpoint about the TOS changes. In one of her recent Twitch streams, Alanah when she came across the TOS details explained there wasn’t any way Twitch’s new TOS would take away viewers from streamers who don’t use s**ual content the reason being a vastly different audience demographic for two vastly varied contents.

She used herself as an example to prove her standpoint and stated:

“As a woman on Twitch who does not do that and will never do that, I mean I am wearing a baggie oversized hoodie right now and I most often stream in an oversized triple XL T-shirt, I just want to give my opinion on that…., I do not believe this to be true, In the same way, that I don’t watch Madden streamers, people who are after titillation on Twitch are not going to watch me, they are going to watch those streamers”.

Further on, she clearly mentioned that although there has been a high rise in streamers who condone s**ual content, there was no impact on her growth as a Twitch streamer who does not do that. Moments later, she added that it was in a way helpful rather than a problem. According to her:

“I am not going to provide that kind of content so frankly someone else serving it to them on a silver platter is kind of better for my community, it gets the horndogs who see a woman and have some reaction that they can’t keep to themselves at bay, they will consume it from that person who is intentionally doing that and leave and my community alone, It is not stealing views from me, if anything it is kind of helpful”.

Riskit4thebiskit insists Alanah Pearce needs to see the bigger picture when it comes to Twitch’s TOS

Riskit4thebiskit recently claimed that the explanation provided by Alanah Pearce was not in the right. According to him, Alanah rose to popularity when streaming was relatively new and people could just provide the simplest of content and see a rise in followers and views. But that is not the case now, content based on Twitch’s new TOS could potentially destroy smaller and struggling content creators, and Risit4biskit claimed Alanah does not understand the point mentioned above.

He addressed the matter on his X(Twitter) page by mentioning Alanah and explaining in detail to prove his point. He wrote:

“So often those from the gaming media like Charalanahzard (Alanah) can be disconnected from the reality of smaller content creators. Alanah you came up at a time when all this was fresh, it was a hell of a lot easier for content creators in the early days. You could stream just staring at a wall and get views because you’re Alanah Pearce. There’s a finite audience and with Twitch constantly recommending half-n*ked women, yes it would take the audience away from not just females but all creators”.